Pokemon Presents 25th anniversary video presentation coming this week The Pokemon Company revealed that a new Pokemon Presents will launch this week to reveal some 25th anniversary products and festivities for the franchise.

Pokemon originally launched in February 1996. That’s 25 years this month… 25 years of collecting, battling, and achieving greatness with our favorite and precious pocket monster pals across a myriad of media. As we wonder what’s in store for many of the gaming anniversaries in 2021, The Pokemon Company is at least stepping up to shine light on one mystery. We’re getting a Pokemon Direct to cap off this week and it will share around 20 minutes worth of new products and events celebrating Pokemon’s 25th anniversary.

The Pokemon Company announced the upcoming Pokemon Presents video presentation via the Pokemon Twitter on February 25, 2021. On the morning of Friday, February 26, 2021 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, the new Pokemon Presents will go live on the Pokemon Company YouTube channel. We’re expecting to see around 20 minutes worth of Pokemon news, reveals, and upcoming events regarding new and existing games, shows, and other Pokemon franchise media.

A Pokémon Presents video presentation will be taking place on the official Pokémon YouTube channel tomorrow—Friday, February 26—at 7:00 a.m. PDT.



— Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 25, 2021

There are a few Pokemon goods and events we’re well aware of already ahead of the anniversary presentation. For one, New Pokemon Snap is scheduled for launch in April 2021 this year. That said, we could see some reveals of new information as the last trailer we saw still left some things up in the air, such as what seemed to be the possibility of an online component in the game. The Pokemon Company also recently announced that it had tapped musician and performer Post Malone for an upcoming Pokemon-themed digital concert performance.

These things aside, there’s a lot of other stuff we could see in the vein of Pokemon GO, the Pokemon Trading Card Game, more POKETOON animated features, and even new apps like last year’s Pokemon Smile and the upcoming Pokemon Unite MOBA.

Whatever we’re slated to see, it’s coming bright and early on Friday, February 25, so tune in for the Pokemon Presents video presentation as it brings us some 25th anniversary goods tomorrow. And if you miss the action, be sure to check in here at Shacknews as we cover it all.