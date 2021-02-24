Evening Reading - February 24, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Black History Month: A look at how far gaming has come and where it needs to go
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection review: A fiendish gauntlet
- Sony's next State of Play to reveal new PS5/PS4 titles this Thursday
- Introducing Shacknews Reader for RSS feeds
- Halo TV series headed for Paramount+ streaming platform
- President Biden to investigate semiconductor shortage with an executive order
- Valheim passes 4 million sales, five days after passing 3 million
- GameStop (GME) stock halted twice as shares jump over 100% today
- Fortnite teases a Xenomorph skin with Alien crossover
- Zombies set to invade Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
It's summer in Australia so I feel this in my soul
Maybe I should just follow suit.
The Last of Golf
February 24, 2021
Man, what a great game.
Art
February 23, 2021
This belongs in a gallery.
The Noob Combo
You already know. pic.twitter.com/Q0clSOXkj6— Halo (@Halo) February 5, 2021
I admit, I use this. Win at any cost.
So angry
me (angrier than i’ve ever been in my entire life): no worries, all good!— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) February 6, 2021
Literally vibrating with rage.
I hear you like gaming characters
たくさん書く#これでフォロワーさん増えました pic.twitter.com/A80ve4xQjL— フラッグさん (@pixelflag) February 7, 2021
It's so beautiful. I see Bomberman!
Come and time travel with me
every song released in the mid 2000’s pic.twitter.com/Y6wIvcUxeq— kylie brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) February 7, 2021
Does this remind you of the 2000s or what?
The Boys
My custom 1/6 scale figures of @TheBoysTV characters. I hand sculpted the heads in 4 months, and found/ customized their clothing over that period. Very proud of this project, please RT if you like it! #TheBoysTV@KarlUrban @JackQuaid92 @lazofficial @KarenFukuhara @therealKripke pic.twitter.com/lKE2CBnt9v— HR | Sculptor (@HRZONE2) February 8, 2021
Look at these incredible figurines. So good. Have you seen the show?
This indie taxi game looks awesome
I finally have a NEW #indiegame trailer! Any guesses at what movie inspired my game?😜— Cass (@supercass) February 3, 2021
See in 4K https://t.co/lK6XWUPdzZ
Steam https://t.co/Xa0IDNwDkc
Press Kit https://t.co/quOrPhXnsH#gamedev #videogames #gamedevelopment #indiedev #indiewatch #madewithunity #indieGameTrends pic.twitter.com/La0kQUwtSn
Crazy Taxi meets Fifth Element?
