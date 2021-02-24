Evening Reading - February 24, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

It's summer in Australia so I feel this in my soul

Maybe I should just follow suit.

The Last of Golf

Man, what a great game.

Art

This belongs in a gallery.

The Noob Combo

I admit, I use this. Win at any cost.

So angry

me (angrier than i’ve ever been in my entire life): no worries, all good! — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) February 6, 2021

Literally vibrating with rage.

I hear you like gaming characters

It's so beautiful. I see Bomberman!

Come and time travel with me

every song released in the mid 2000’s pic.twitter.com/Y6wIvcUxeq — kylie brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) February 7, 2021

Does this remind you of the 2000s or what?

The Boys

My custom 1/6 scale figures of @TheBoysTV characters. I hand sculpted the heads in 4 months, and found/ customized their clothing over that period. Very proud of this project, please RT if you like it! #TheBoysTV@KarlUrban @JackQuaid92 @lazofficial @KarenFukuhara @therealKripke pic.twitter.com/lKE2CBnt9v — HR | Sculptor (@HRZONE2) February 8, 2021

Look at these incredible figurines. So good. Have you seen the show?

This indie taxi game looks awesome

Crazy Taxi meets Fifth Element?

