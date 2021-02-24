New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 24, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's summer in Australia so I feel this in my soul

Maybe I should just follow suit.

The Last of Golf

Man, what a great game.

Art

This belongs in a gallery.

The Noob Combo

I admit, I use this. Win at any cost.

So angry

Literally vibrating with rage.

I hear you like gaming characters

It's so beautiful. I see Bomberman!

Come and time travel with me

Does this remind you of the 2000s or what?

The Boys

Look at these incredible figurines. So good. Have you seen the show?

This indie taxi game looks awesome

Crazy Taxi meets Fifth Element?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten up your evening!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

