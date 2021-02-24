New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Valheim passes 4 million sales, five days after passing 3 million

Valheim continues to take the Steam Early Access world by storm racking up another million sales in less than a week.
Ozzie Mejia
2

It's early in the year, but Valheim is lining up to be one of 2021's biggest success stories. It's been on Steam Early Access for less than a month, but Iron Gate Studio's viking survival game is shattering sales milestones left and right. Less than one week after celebrating reaching the three million player mark, Valheim has already passed the four million player threshold.

"Three weeks into Early Access, and we’ve hit another milestone, four million brave souls embarking on the most dangerous feat in over a thousand years of Viking history - trying to make Odin proud," reads the announcement Valheim's Steam page. That's not the only number that Iron Gate is celebrating, though. The team notes that over the weekend, the game hit over 500,000 concurrent players, putting Valheim in the top five for most played games in Steam's history. Not bad for a game that's only been listed for 20 days. It's certainly all the more impressive considering last week ended with Valheim crossing the 3 million sales mark.

There's a lot that Valheim owes its early success to, including a number of prominent Twitch and YouTube streamers. Valheim is sitting in Twitch's top 10 most popular games, having toppled some long-time gaming staples in the process. The viking experience will only grow bigger from here, as Iron Gate has a full roadmap lined up for the rest of the 2021.

We've been playing some Valheim ourselves here at Shacknews. You can check out our recent hands-on preview. And if you're just getting started, you can check out our full guide and walkthrough. Valheim is currently on Steam Early Access with no plans for a 1.0 release date as of this time.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola