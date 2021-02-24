Valheim passes 4 million sales, five days after passing 3 million Valheim continues to take the Steam Early Access world by storm racking up another million sales in less than a week.

It's early in the year, but Valheim is lining up to be one of 2021's biggest success stories. It's been on Steam Early Access for less than a month, but Iron Gate Studio's viking survival game is shattering sales milestones left and right. Less than one week after celebrating reaching the three million player mark, Valheim has already passed the four million player threshold.

"Three weeks into Early Access, and we’ve hit another milestone, four million brave souls embarking on the most dangerous feat in over a thousand years of Viking history - trying to make Odin proud," reads the announcement Valheim's Steam page. That's not the only number that Iron Gate is celebrating, though. The team notes that over the weekend, the game hit over 500,000 concurrent players, putting Valheim in the top five for most played games in Steam's history. Not bad for a game that's only been listed for 20 days. It's certainly all the more impressive considering last week ended with Valheim crossing the 3 million sales mark.

There's a lot that Valheim owes its early success to, including a number of prominent Twitch and YouTube streamers. Valheim is sitting in Twitch's top 10 most popular games, having toppled some long-time gaming staples in the process. The viking experience will only grow bigger from here, as Iron Gate has a full roadmap lined up for the rest of the 2021.

We've been playing some Valheim ourselves here at Shacknews. You can check out our recent hands-on preview. And if you're just getting started, you can check out our full guide and walkthrough. Valheim is currently on Steam Early Access with no plans for a 1.0 release date as of this time.