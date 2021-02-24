New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 54

Join the Steve-venture in Final Fantasy 3.
Steve Tyminski
Everyone's favorite Steve-centric adventure team continues their story during Final Fantasy 3, scheduled to go live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. For the viewers who haven't checked out the playthrough before, we have a running theme where each playable character is named some form of "Steve." Will we be able to save the world or is it going to be a desolate wasteland forever?

Shackers who want to be a part of all the excitement can join in on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Not being able to tune into tonight's episode isn't an issue as the Stevetendo show airs on Mondays at 9 p.m EST/6 p.m PST and Tuesdays at 8 p.m EST/5 p.m. PST. Subscribe with Prime Gaming to show support to the Stevetendo show and to "do it for Shacknews!"

The Stevetendo show isn't the only high-quality program we have on our Twitch channel. More info can be found on our livestream schedule for weekly programming.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

