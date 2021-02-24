Zombies set to invade Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Battle royale combatants will have to deal with more than just other players in the next Season of Warzone.

Thanks to some eagle-eyed players, we now have confirmation that the zombie outbreak that has been touted for Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War will also be invading Warzone servers.

The development team has been dropping hints about major changes to Warzone’s two maps, Verdansk and Rebirth Island, by way of “blink and you missed it” easter eggs. One of the trial machines native to the traditional Zombies mode was spotted in Verdansk hospital last week. Additionally, players have noticed a specific office on Rebirth Island that triggers fullscreen visual interference with Russian radio chatter that mentions a ship named Vodyanoy. This ship was mentioned on the official Call of Duty blog when Season 2 was formally detailed.

Other indicators, such as calling card rewards unlocked by tasks such as “In Warzone, eliminate 8 zombies before the first circle closes,” all but confirm Warzone will be receiving zombie-centric playlist options once the Season 2 update goes live. An expansion for the traditional Zombies mode has already been detailed by the development team as a core foundation of the Season 2 content push.

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War will be receiving a free trial period that runs from February 25 through March 4. Players will be given free access to both traditional multiplayer modes as well as the new Outbreak zombie mode. PlayStation players will have free access to Onslaught mode in addition to the content available to all other players. As an additional incentive to hop in and start shooting, all players will receive double XP from February 26 through March 1.

For additional details on the free access period, make sure to swing by the official Call of Duty blog.