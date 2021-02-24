Watch the PlayStation State of Play February 25 livestream here

The next PlayStation State of Play is upon us, and that means our first look of the year at everything that PlayStation has in store for 2021. We’re not exactly sure what the new State of Play will contain, so you’ll want to make sure you tune in and check out the livestream. Thankfully, you can watch the special PlayStation State of Play February 25 livestream right here.

Not too much is known about the upcoming State of Play livestream, though Sony did reveal in a new blog post that the stream will focus on new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to the PS4 and PS5, as well as new game announcements and some updates on third-party and indie titles that were last seen in June’s PS5 showcase back in 2020.

The stream is expected to last around 30 minutes and will kick off at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT this Thursday on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. You can check out the stream yourself via the embed below.

We’ll be following along with all the latest announcements from the February PlayStation State of Play, so make sure you keep your browser tuned into our State of Play news page for all the latest updates, reveals, and information.

Those looking to find out more about specific hardware updates will have to wait, though, as Sid Shuman, the Senior Director of SIE Content Communications wrote in the blog post that “there won’t be PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in the show. We’re focusing on great games set to come out in the months ahead.”

Horizon Forbidden West is just one of many titles PlayStation fans are hoping to hear about during the latest State of Play.

Make sure you check out the stream when it kicks off Thursday at 2 p.m. PT.