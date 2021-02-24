Outriders' demo will feature the game's full first chapter Square Enix and People Can Fly have gone into more detail regarding Outriders' demo, revealing in a new video presentation that it will feature the entirety of the game's first chapter.

The time to explore the world of Enoch is almost here. Square Enix and People Can Fly are weeks away from releasing Outriders. Compared to some other gaming blockbusters, there hasn't been a lot of hype for this one. Square and PCF are looking to fix that by offering a free demo this coming weekend, a demo that will contain the entirety of the game's first chapter.

The Outriders demo, originally announced with the game's most recent delay will contain every single aspect of the game's opening chapter, going beyond main quests and also offering all side quests. Square Enix went into more detail on this demo during a special video presentation that aired on Wednesday. That'll total up to a little over three hours of gameplay. Players can jump into all four of the game's classes (Technomancer, Pyromancer, Trickster, and Devastator) and customize their class builds as they see fit. Players can master both the game's range of firearms, as well as the different powers offered by their class. Full character customization will also be available, both at the start of the game and through the game's various hammocks, which will allow users to stop and revamp their character, if they so desire. However much progress players make during this demo, their save file will be waiting for them when the full game releases.

While the first chapter can be enjoyed alone, People Can Fly is largely seeing this as an opportunity to test Outriders' multiplayer experience. Up to three friends can party together to take on Outriders' different quests. One host will run with their save file and if they're ahead on the story, any clients joining them will be given a spoiler warning. Interesting to note is that cross-platform play will be available for this demo. It will be turned off by default, as PCF cites that there are still a few kinks to work out. However, the option will be available for Outriders players to band together nearly all platforms. (There are no demos for the Epic Games Store and Google Stadia available, but crossplay will work on those platforms at launch.)

Other highlights from Outriders' Broadcast #5 includes the reveal of the PC version's minimum and recommended requirements, multiple language support, and more details on the game's crossplay features. PC players also learned that the game would feature NVIDIA DLSS support. Outriders will also be available through the GeForce Experience service, which should be good news to those who don't have a high-end PC.

Outriders is almost here. It will release on April 1 on PC (both Steam and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. Be sure to brush up on when the Outriders demo will release in your region.