Fry's Electronics rumored to permanently close nationwide tonight The American software and consumer electronics store is closing its doors for good.

UPDATE: February 23, 2021 at 9:27 p.m. PT: KRON4 has confirmed that Fry's Electronics is closing its doors permanently. The report states that the company is expected to post closure details on its site sometime on Wednesday.

Fry’s Electronics has been a staple in the consumer electronics industry for a few decades now, and it would seem that it’s time has come. Some reports are starting to surface claiming that Fry’s Electronics is closing its doors for good as of February 23, 2021.

A Twitter user called Bill Reynolds broke the news late Tuesday night. In their Tweet, Reynolds claims that Fry’s Electronics is closing business nationwide, according to a store employee from Wilsonville, OR. The rumor continues that the website is scheduled to go down at 12:00 a.m. The timezone is currently unknown.

BREAKING Scoop: Fry’s Electronics is closing business nationwide effective tonight. Source: Wilsonville, OR store employee. https://t.co/EXrdflQlu0 website will go down at 12am #Frys #FrysElectronics — Bill Reynolds (@bill0004) February 24, 2021

This was quickly picked up by Wario64, who followed it up with a link to a Reddit thread by user luluono89. In this Reddit post, the user states that they were called into the office and told that “today was the last day Fry’s is open to the public”.

The Reddit thread is a mixture of people mourning the loss of a store they remember shopping in, users claiming the writing was on the wall, and other users offering condolences for those that will be left without gainful employment.

It’s been a tough year for businesses as the pandemic has swept the nation and the world. With people stuck inside and cutting expenses, it’s been difficult for a lot of companies. The likes of Sega Sammy has sold off a majority of physical arcade and amusement center operations and even gaming events are being cancelled (though some are tentatively still on).

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we update you about the situation with Fry’s Electronics and whether or not these rumors turn out to be reality.