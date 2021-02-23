New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Fry's Electronics rumored to permanently close nationwide tonight

The American software and consumer electronics store is closing its doors for good.
Sam Chandler
13

UPDATE: February 23, 2021 at 9:27 p.m. PT: KRON4 has confirmed that Fry's Electronics is closing its doors permanently. The report states that the company is expected to post closure details on its site sometime on Wednesday.

Fry’s Electronics has been a staple in the consumer electronics industry for a few decades now, and it would seem that it’s time has come. Some reports are starting to surface claiming that Fry’s Electronics is closing its doors for good as of February 23, 2021.

fry's electronics closing permanently rumor

A Twitter user called Bill Reynolds broke the news late Tuesday night. In their Tweet, Reynolds claims that Fry’s Electronics is closing business nationwide, according to a store employee from Wilsonville, OR. The rumor continues that the website is scheduled to go down at 12:00 a.m. The timezone is currently unknown.

This was quickly picked up by Wario64, who followed it up with a link to a Reddit thread by user luluono89. In this Reddit post, the user states that they were called into the office and told that “today was the last day Fry’s is open to the public”.

The Reddit thread is a mixture of people mourning the loss of a store they remember shopping in, users claiming the writing was on the wall, and other users offering condolences for those that will be left without gainful employment.

It’s been a tough year for businesses as the pandemic has swept the nation and the world. With people stuck inside and cutting expenses, it’s been difficult for a lot of companies. The likes of Sega Sammy has sold off a majority of physical arcade and amusement center operations and even gaming events are being cancelled (though some are tentatively still on).

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we update you about the situation with Fry’s Electronics and whether or not these rumors turn out to be reality.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 23, 2021 7:53 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Fry's Electronics rumored to permanently close nationwide tonight

    • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 23, 2021 7:54 PM

      "Suddenly!"

    • AluminumMallard mercury super mega
      reply
      February 23, 2021 7:58 PM

      Fake news. They’ve got a shipment coming in any day.

      • sanchez legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 23, 2021 8:01 PM

        They're moving to a consignment model!!!!

    • sanchez legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 23, 2021 8:02 PM

      I hope some details come out to explain why/how they lasted so long with empty shelves.

    • Pettytheft legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 23, 2021 8:10 PM

      Going to pour one out for Fry's tonight. Had one within walking distance of me as a kid. I'm fairly certain that the store changed a policy on returning games due to my friends and I buying a game copying it and then returning the game. We'd pass the cash on to the next kid and he'd make the next purchase. "This game doesn't work with my PC." Worked great for about a year. At the time I had a hand-me-down 286 with CGA graphics. I would go there and drool over the Amigas and machines with EGA graphics.

      • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 8:21 PM

        At least we now know the origin of your user name.

      • Proximate Cause
        reply
        February 23, 2021 8:31 PM

        OMG I CAN’T RESIST P+U!!!

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 8:52 PM

        My friend bought 256 MB of RAM or something and then returned his 64 MB to Fry's once.

        Then a few days later our math teacher in high school had something to get off his chest about how over the weekend he bought 256 MB of RAM for his computer and then turned out to be 64 MB and Fry's wouldn't take it back.

    • Proximate Cause
      reply
      February 23, 2021 8:22 PM

      RIP. Fuck, Daft Punk and now this, goodbye youth.

      • AluminumMallard mercury super mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 8:32 PM

        It’s weird to do absolutely nothing for five years and then disband.

        I guess that’s a pretty good comparison to Fry’s after all.

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 23, 2021 8:29 PM

      Sam is in Australia and yet is delivering news that is devastating to those close to me, props. Still mad at Sam though

    • Fooldozer legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 23, 2021 8:43 PM

      Dang :( I hope NASA picks up the full size ISS model from the ceiling of the Houston store

    • j0nchan legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 23, 2021 8:44 PM

      finally.

    • j0nchan legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 23, 2021 8:47 PM

      also, the pandemic did not kill frys. if anything it might have helped prolong the inevitable.

    • hohoh0 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 23, 2021 8:50 PM

      I hope I never have to see this statement for Microcenter!

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 23, 2021 9:04 PM

      That’s too bad. I have fond memories of that store.

      Although I remember asking a sales rep which set of pc speakers were better. He came over, shook both boxes, and said “this one” as he handed me one of them and walked off.

      I also remember returning a likely ESD’d motherboard that fried when I tried to assemble a computer on the carpet as a kid. “It just didn’t work...”

    • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 23, 2021 9:12 PM

      "Flashlight allegedly shared images of Sol’s body in groups on the social media platform WhatsApp."
      "Gamers Elite Organization ... instructed members not to share media of Sol’s murder."

      WHAT IN THE FUCKING HELL IS EITHER OF THOSE THINGS DOING BEING A THING?!

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 10:08 PM

        Wrong thread. Also I wish I didn’t know that :( that’s all awful.

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 23, 2021 9:16 PM

      Mine here has been empty for over a year. So yeah.

    • lightly inclined legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 23, 2021 9:18 PM

      Rip

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 23, 2021 9:42 PM

      Honestly I have a lot of great memories from Fry's.

      I wonder if the employees were notified or if they found out when everyone else did.

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 9:50 PM

        I imagine it's like management knew but one of them told one guy about it so they won't come in tomorrow and then that person shared it with everyone else as it cascaded.

    • Proximate Cause
      reply
      February 23, 2021 9:48 PM

      I bet they are repurposing the inventory to mine Bitcoin. Probably more profit there.

      • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 10:16 PM

        The one here hasn't had any inventory for a while. Aside from pallets of power strips and crappy radio control toys.

        • Proximate Cause
          reply
          February 23, 2021 10:18 PM

          Resourcefulness is a key requirement of employment there. McGuyver would need more to work with.

    • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 23, 2021 10:07 PM

      I was so amazed by my first visit to one. How is best buy still around but fry's is not?

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 23, 2021 10:17 PM

      Confirmed: https://www.theverge.com/circuitbreaker/2021/2/24/22298616/frys-electronics-going-out-of-business

Hello, Meet Lola