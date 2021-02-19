Unboxing & Review: Pokemon TCG Vivid Voltage Booster Box Video Editor Greg Burke tears into some fresh packs for your viewing pleasure.

What has 436 brand new trading cards, comes with a chance at snagging a rare find, and fills our resident Video Editor Greg Burke’s heart with excitement? The Pokémon TCG Vivid Voltage Booster Box, of course! Housed in a shelf display box that contains 36 individual packs, the Vivid Voltage Booster gives Pokémon TCG players a leg up on building their decks.

Join Greg as he tears into each of the packs contained within the Vivid Voltage Booster box and shows off what buyers can expect to find upon opening.

Each Pokémon TCG booster pack contains 10 cards, 1 basic Energy card, and a code card for the Pokémon TCG Online. During the video, Greg sorts through the regular cards while the special holographic and foil variants are set aside. He also goes over the strengths and weaknesses of the individual Pokémon.

The basic rules of Pokémon: The Card Game, for the uninitiated:

Players assume the role of a Pokémon trainer and use their Pokémon to battle their opponent's Pokémon. Players play Pokémon to the field and attack their opponent's Pokémon. A Pokémon that has sustained enough damage is knocked out, and the player who knocked it out draws a Prize card. There are usually six Prize cards, and the primary win condition is to draw all of them. Other ways to win are by knocking out all the Pokémon the opponent has on the field so that the opponent has none left, or if at the beginning of their opponent's turn there are no cards left to draw in the opponent's deck.

For more unboxings, reviews, and interviews with all the folks responsible for creating the biggest games in the industry, be sure to check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.