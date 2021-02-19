New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Dump - February 19, 2021

It's the end of the week, and we're ready for the weekend, but before we go we need to hit you with all the hottest gaming news on this week's Shacknews Dump!
TJ Denzer
It’s finally here, the end of the week. And what a packed week it has been. Texas froze over, Nintendo nintended pretty hard, and there was plenty of other gaming news topics in between. With so much packed in, you know we here at Shacknews gotta let loose, and that means you’re about to get hit with another Dump.

On this February 19 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we have no choice but to address the Nintendo in the room. What was our favorite thing there? What was missing? Expect us to discuss in-depth everything that happened during the February 17 presentation. That’s not all though. Mortal Kombat has a new movie and it looks… very good?! (Where’s Chun-Li though) Also, it looks like if you want to get $1000 from Josef Fares, all you have to do is be legit bored with his upcoming game It Takes Two.

Join us as we discuss these topics and more on the Shacknews Dump at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also peep it just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics we’ll unleash on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes in to watch ShackStream projects like the Shacknews Dump. Your engagement and support make all of these streams more fun and worthwhile. If you’d like to help ensure the fun never stops, consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch Channel. Don’t forget that if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account for a free subscription each month through Prime Gaming. If you’ve got no where else to throw that free subscription, we’d be happy to have it.

The Shacknews Dump is packed with Nintendo and other steaming gaming news topics and wedged just behind it. Tune in as we go live shortlyand let it all out on today’s show.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

