Outriders demo release times, file size, & further details revealed in FAQ thread As People Can Fly prepares to launch the Outriders demo this February, the studio released a lengthy rundown of details about when players can get it and what it will include.

People Can Fly’s Outriders has looked to be a promising entry to the looter shooter genre for quite some time now, and though the game’s final launch was delayed, we’ll still be able to see for ourselves just how good it is soon. An Outriders demo is coming next week for all platforms and the studio just launched a FAQ thread chock full of details about when exactly it will drop, how big the file size will be, what will be included, and more.

People Can Fly put up a FAQ thread of posts about the Outriders demo via the game’s Twitter on February 19, 2021. Among the 20 item long list of details about the Outriders demo, we got a lot of details we hadn’t heard ahead of its February 25, 2021 launch. It will be available worldwide starting at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. The demo will be expected to take up about 22GB of space on console and 24GB on PC.

The demo will be available on the following Platforms:



PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Steam & streaming with NVIDIA GeForce NOW)



Unfortunately, pre-loading is not planned for the Outriders demo, so players will just have to pick it up on the day it launches. On the flip side, there is no time limit to the demo either. Players can play to their heart’s content all the way up until launch. This includes access to six character slots, all four launch classes, a cap at level 7 on character progression, World Tier 5 cap on difficulty, and the game’s prologue and opening chapter with all of the missions included therein. Once Outriders launches on April 1, 2021, you’ll be able to transfer character progress and gear you’ve collected from the demo over to the full game.

