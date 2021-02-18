ShackStream: Late night fights in the Guilty Gear Strive open beta The Guilty Gear Strive open beta is finally live and we're taking it into the midnight hours with a special ShackStream.

Goodness gracious y’all. This is my time this year. I’ve been waiting forever for the next big Guilty Gear game and now, at the very least, I can finally play it in a beta form. So? You’d better believe I’m sure as heck going to do just that. Tonight, we’re taking over the late-night Shack Twitch channel with some sweet Guilty Gear Strive open beta goodness.

The Guilty Gear Strive open beta launched late on February 18, 2021, and will be running through the weekend. Featured in this beta are the new rollback netcode (which has been getting some rave reviews from largescale FGC personalities) and most of the roster. There are also training options to play around with. With that in mind, I’m going to be doing some combo theory with a few of the characters and playing online matches against random online players.

Want to see why I keep raving about this game? Come join in on the fun around 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET when the latest Shack Air ends as we jump into the Guilty Gear Strive beta and throw down on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

Guilty Gear has always been a passion of mine. As such, I can’t thank anyone who comes to watch enough for giving me the opportunity to share this game with you. Your support and engagement make this stream and other projects like it all the more worthwhile. If you like what you see and want to help ensure the fun never stops, considering following our Shacknews Twitch channel or even subscribing. Don’t forget that if you’ve got an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account to get a free subscription each month through Prime Gaming. We sure wouldn’t mind having a free subscription if you’ve got nowhere else to put it.

The only thing else that will be free tonight is beatings, so come and join in on the action as we throw down in some Guilty Gear Strive open beta goodness in this very special late-night ShackStream.