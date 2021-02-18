Unboxing & review: Star Wars - The Black Series Credit Collection Let's blast off into space with some of the newest Mandalorian figures from Hasbro.

The Mandalorian continues to be one of the most popular Star Wars releases in recent years. Since its release we’ve seen a countless number of new toys and merchandise themed around everybody’s favorite bounty hunter. Most recently Hasbro released a series of Mandalorian figures under the Black Series label. Hasbro was kind enough to send us a bunch of the new products, and we’ve unboxed them for your viewing pleasure.

The video below features a number of new Mandalorian-themed figures, including a variety of different hunters. What’s really neat is that these figures have a retro design. From the retro Kenner boxing, to the classic look of the figures themselves, these toys harken back to an early era of Star Wars merchandise.

The toys featured in the video include Heavy Infantry Mandalorian, Imperial Death Trooper, IG-11, and more. There’s even a figure based on The Mandalorian himself, from the hit Disney+ series, with some alternate coloring. The figures also come with accessories such as weapons and jetpacks. A lot of the designs are inspired by concept art from the series. Something neat that ties the new line of products together is a plastic imperial credit included with each item. A little incentive for hardcore fans to collect them all.

The Black Series Credit Collection is available now and can be purchased in stores as well as online. For more unboxing and review videos, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel.