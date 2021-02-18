New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Unboxing & review: Star Wars - The Black Series Credit Collection

Let's blast off into space with some of the newest Mandalorian figures from Hasbro.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Mandalorian continues to be one of the most popular Star Wars releases in recent years. Since its release we’ve seen a countless number of new toys and merchandise themed around everybody’s favorite bounty hunter. Most recently Hasbro released a series of Mandalorian figures under the Black Series label. Hasbro was kind enough to send us a bunch of the new products, and we’ve unboxed them for your viewing pleasure.

The video below features a number of new Mandalorian-themed figures, including a variety of different hunters. What’s really neat is that these figures have a retro design. From the retro Kenner boxing, to the classic look of the figures themselves, these toys harken back to an early era of Star Wars merchandise.

The toys featured in the video include Heavy Infantry Mandalorian, Imperial Death Trooper, IG-11, and more. There’s even a figure based on The Mandalorian himself, from the hit Disney+ series, with some alternate coloring. The figures also come with accessories such as weapons and jetpacks. A lot of the designs are inspired by concept art from the series. Something neat that ties the new line of products together is a plastic imperial credit included with each item. A little incentive for hardcore fans to collect them all.

The Black Series Credit Collection is available now and can be purchased in stores as well as online. For more unboxing and review videos, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola