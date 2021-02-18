Call of Duty League postpones Week 2 games due to Texas weather emergency The ongoing weather emergency in Texas is impacting the esports world, as the Call of Duty League has pushed back its second weekend matches.

The continuing emergency in Texas has affected thousands of people. Many are without power and some are struggling to survive. Those who are surviving are finding it difficult to conduct their day-to-day lives and that includes those in esports. There are dozens of Call of Duty League pros who are currently affected by the ongoing weather situation, therefore Activision announced on Thursday that this weekend's scheduled games will be postponed.

There are roughly 24 Call of Duty League pros currently in Dallas, TX, just to offer an idea of how heavily the league is being impacted by the unprecedented snowstorms. The storms have left many residents without electricity, including some of the pros scheduled to play this weekend. In an effort to keep the season going without any cancellations, Activision has announced that it will combine the Week 2 and Week 3 schedules into one giant seven-day Super Week. The seven day stretch will see all 20 scheduled games played, as normal, albeit in a different order than was originally laid out. This decision was made by CDL leadership after receiving input from the players.

There's heavy incentive for Activision to keep the Call of Duty League ball rolling. The CDL Opening Weekend brought in record viewership numbers. Among the numbers reported from this past weekend are a peak viewership number of 131,000 during the Optic Chicago/Atlanta FaZe match and a total of 1.3 million unique viewers over the course of the weekend. The latter number is up 70 percent year-over-year from the CDL's debut season.

The Call of Duty League Super Week will begin on Monday, February 22 when the Florida Mutineers face the Los Angeles Guerrillas, followed by the Toronto Ultra clashing with the Atlanta FaZe. The subsequent six days will feature three games each. A full schedule is currently being worked on, so stay tuned to the Call of Duty League website for updates.