ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 38 - Always bet on Duke

Another Wednesday night brings more retro gaming to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Tonight at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET, skankcore64 returns with another game on the quest to finish all North American releases for the Nintendo 64.

Episode 38 - Always bet on Duke

Nobody told me that I had to play Superman 64 on hard in order to play the last level of the game. A lot of you voted for it to be played, a few of you cheered me on during each frustrating moment, but nobody mentioned that I wasn't going to actually experience the full thing without playing on the hard difficulty. Well I say if the game has a Normal option, I'm going to take it. It's not my fault Titus Interactive made the worst game ever and decided to hide levels. skankcore64 is all about beating games, not achieving 100% completion. So if the game is finished on Normal, so be it. There's no going back now.

The Shack Points reward for skankcore64 was redeemed by our own Blake Morse during an episode of The Dump, our excellent end of the week gaming news show. He decided Duke Nukem 64 would be appropriate with the recent President's Day weekend and I couldn't agree more. It's always a good time for more Duke, and if that's what the Shack Points decree, then it shall be played. Join me tonight after The Stevetendo Show! for another evening of that awkward time in prepubescent 3D console history. You can watch with the embedded stream below or chat with me live over on the official Shacknews Twitch channel.

