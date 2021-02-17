Valorant update 2.03 patch notes nerf Reyna, buff Yoru The latest Valorant patch addresses Agents, weapons, and adds a new mode.

Valorant Episode 2 has already brought several new additions to Riot Games’ FPS, including a new playable Agent. Of course, the developer continues to tweak and adjust the game to make sure that it maintains that competitive integrity that it prides itself on. Riot Games has issued update 2.03 to Valorant, which brings about several changes, including adjustments to Yoru and Reyna.

Valorant update 2.03 patch notes

Agents

Reyna

Maximum Devour(Q) and Dismiss(E) charges reduced 4 >>> 2

Slain enemies that Reyna has damaged in the last 3 seconds now drop Soul Orbs, even if Reyna does not land the killing shot

Cost of Devour and Dismiss charges increased 100 >>> 200

Yoru

Gatecrash (E)

Gatecrash now displays the range at which the tether can be seen by enemies while moving on the minimap

The range that enemies are able to hear the audio of a Gatecrash teleport is now displayed on the minimap

The range that enemies are able to hear the audio of a Gatecrash teleport is now displayed on the minimap Dimensional Drift (X)

While in Dimensional Drift, Yoru’s minimap is now visible

Enemies within Yoru’s vision range, while in Dimensional Drift, are now revealed to ally minimaps, as well

Dimensional Drift can no longer body block enemies

Brimstone

Incendiary (Q)

The audio of the Incendiary’s lingering fire zone will be easier to hear when other actions and sounds occur nearby.

Phoenix

Hot Hands (E)

The audio of the Hot Hands lingering fire zone will be easier to hear when other actions and sounds occur nearby.

Weapons

Marshal

Movement speed when zoomed is now at 90% of unzoomed movement speed (previously, zoomed movement speed was 76% of unzoomed)

Price decrease 1100 >>> 1000

Zoom magnification increased 2.5x >>> 3.5x

Stinger

Price increased from 1000 >>> 1100

Full auto fire rate reduced from 18 >>> 16

Full auto fire now reaches max spread at bullet 4, instead of bullet 6

Adjusted pitch (vertical) recoil curve for full auto, recoil climbs more aggressively past the 3rd bullet

Stinger

Price Increased from 400 >>> 500

The full patch notes for Valorant update 2.03 can be found on the game’s official website. For more on Valorant, stick with us right here on Shacknews.