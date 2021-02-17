Valorant update 2.03 patch notes nerf Reyna, buff Yoru
The latest Valorant patch addresses Agents, weapons, and adds a new mode.
Valorant Episode 2 has already brought several new additions to Riot Games’ FPS, including a new playable Agent. Of course, the developer continues to tweak and adjust the game to make sure that it maintains that competitive integrity that it prides itself on. Riot Games has issued update 2.03 to Valorant, which brings about several changes, including adjustments to Yoru and Reyna.
Valorant update 2.03 patch notes
Agents
Reyna
- Maximum Devour(Q) and Dismiss(E) charges reduced 4 >>> 2
- Slain enemies that Reyna has damaged in the last 3 seconds now drop Soul Orbs, even if Reyna does not land the killing shot
- Cost of Devour and Dismiss charges increased 100 >>> 200
Yoru
- Gatecrash (E)
- Gatecrash now displays the range at which the tether can be seen by enemies while moving on the minimap
The range that enemies are able to hear the audio of a Gatecrash teleport is now displayed on the minimap
- Dimensional Drift (X)
- While in Dimensional Drift, Yoru’s minimap is now visible
- Enemies within Yoru’s vision range, while in Dimensional Drift, are now revealed to ally minimaps, as well
Dimensional Drift can no longer body block enemies
Brimstone
- Incendiary (Q)
- The audio of the Incendiary’s lingering fire zone will be easier to hear when other actions and sounds occur nearby.
Phoenix
- Hot Hands (E)
- The audio of the Hot Hands lingering fire zone will be easier to hear when other actions and sounds occur nearby.
Weapons
Marshal
- Movement speed when zoomed is now at 90% of unzoomed movement speed (previously, zoomed movement speed was 76% of unzoomed)
- Price decrease 1100 >>> 1000
- Zoom magnification increased 2.5x >>> 3.5x
Stinger
- Price increased from 1000 >>> 1100
- Full auto fire rate reduced from 18 >>> 16
- Full auto fire now reaches max spread at bullet 4, instead of bullet 6
- Adjusted pitch (vertical) recoil curve for full auto, recoil climbs more aggressively past the 3rd bullet
Stinger
- Price Increased from 400 >>> 500
The full patch notes for Valorant update 2.03 can be found on the game’s official website. For more on Valorant, stick with us right here on Shacknews.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Valorant update 2.03 patch notes nerf Reyna, buff Yoru