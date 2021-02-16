New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 16, 2021

It's time for another Evening Reading to close out the day as night falls across a frozen United States.
Bryan Lefler
Hello again, Shacknews, it's night time across the United States, which means it's time for Evening Reading. I hope you're warm and bundled as the temperature drops overnight. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

If you haven't checked out that last link, it's a fine Cortex piece by user Enkidu. Take a stroll down memory lane with a Quake directory unearthed after two decades of digital abandon. Shacknews Cortex is the perfect place for retrospectives like this one. Way to do it for Shacknews, Enkidu.

Take a look at Enkidu's 20 year old C:\Quake folder with this detailed retrospective.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Package thieves get no sympathy

At least the getaway driver gave a little courtesy honk on the way out.

Let's see, add the one, carry the zero

Nope, sorry, the numbers look better if you'd all just go away.

Someday we'll find it

The Smash Bros connection. The edgehogs, the salty runbacks, and me.

It's cold out there

And it's cold, too.

Seattle looking nice tonight

Almost pretty enough to make you forget about the winter storms.

The Dead Island reveal trailer debuted 10 years ago today

The more things change, the more the bullshots stay the same.

Much protect

Very big doge will save you.

This meme is getting traction

Do you like John Carmack and the id Softwares?

C'mon Nintendo

We need more BOOST POWER!

Now that we've rounded up some tasty memes, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for February 16 is complete. Please consider a Shacknews Mercury subscription to support our website for less than a cup of coffee a day, or as low as $1 per month!

How are you staying warm tonight? Did you see any other great memes today? Feel free to share in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

