Evening Reading - February 16, 2021

- What to expect from the February 2021 Nintendo Direct
- DOTA: Dragon's Blood anime series comes to Netflix in March
- Guilty Gear Strive: Faust's Bone-Crushing Excitement Overdrive on all characters
- Peter Molyneux's 22cans studio faces layoffs as work continues on Legacy
- Blaseball brings its quirky baseball fun back for another season
- How to get Dead Man's Tale - Destiny 2
- Amazon's New World delayed again into late summer
- Fortnite's Short Nite event will be an in-game film festival this weekend
- FTL composer shares ultimate soundtrack playlist on Spotify
- C:\QUAKE - Part 1: Introduction and The Fly
If you haven't checked out that last link, it's a fine Cortex piece by user Enkidu. Take a stroll down memory lane with a Quake directory unearthed after two decades of digital abandon. Shacknews Cortex is the perfect place for retrospectives like this one. Way to do it for Shacknews, Enkidu.
Package thieves get no sympathy
; Lmaoo y’all better stop playing.,. pic.twitter.com/yI4NIFR3gT— ; UrFave DrugDealer 🖤✨ (@JaieNoel) February 16, 2021
At least the getaway driver gave a little courtesy honk on the way out.
Let's see, add the one, carry the zero
Nope, sorry, the numbers look better if you'd all just go away.
Someday we'll find it
The Smash Bros connection. The edgehogs, the salty runbacks, and me.
It's cold out there
February 17, 2021
And it's cold, too.
Seattle looking nice tonight
I have to post one from tonight, as the blue hour was beyond gorgeous! #Seattle does #clouds the best! pic.twitter.com/CVqtYHoYKE— Sigma Sreedharan (@sigmas) February 17, 2021
Almost pretty enough to make you forget about the winter storms.
The Dead Island reveal trailer debuted 10 years ago today
The more things change, the more the bullshots stay the same.
Much protect
February 15, 2021
Very big doge will save you.
This meme is getting traction
February 17, 2021
Do you like John Carmack and the id Softwares?
C'mon Nintendo
f-zero fans everyday they wake up pic.twitter.com/4qqezuHOgH— Dee (BRING THE BULL HOME) (@boostp0wer) January 21, 2021
We need more BOOST POWER!
