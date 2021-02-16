Guilty Gear Strive: Faust's Bone-Crushing Excitement Overdrive on all characters Faust may be creepy Guilty Gear Strive, but he's nonetheless slapstick. We decided to prove it by hitting every character with his Bone-Crushing Excitement super.

Faust is undoubtedly one of the more comical and ridiculous characters of the Guilty Gear franchise. Originally the murderous Dr. Baldhead, future games would seem him transform into a slapstick stringbean of a doctor, giant scalpel always in hand. In Guilty Gear Strive he’s taken on a more melancholy look for some reason, but he still has his comical weirdness about him. No place is that more evident than in his Bone-Crushing Excitement super, and we decided to share the care by hitting every character available in the open beta with the move.

If you’re like some of us here at Shacknews, you might have been at-first disappointed to find that his best, weirdest move, Stimulating Fists of Annihilation, was absent from his Strive arsenal. Rest in peace, Guilty Gear roster reaction faces ranging from horror to confusion to euphoria. Guilty Gear Strive is shaping up to be pretty good as of its open beta featuring new rollback netcode, so we were willing to look past it. Then, a new super made an appearance: Faust’s Bone-Crushing Excitement overdrive, complete with a new collection of reactions to go with it, which you can find below.

Bone-Crushing Excitement is notably far less perverse than Stimulating Fists of Annihilation, but it’s none the less a perfect move for Faust in his more decrepit state. It looks like stubbing one’s toe on a desk, but to the absolute max, and the new collection of character reactions are a perfect companion to the move. It seems Arc System Works is going all-out to give fans what they want in unexpected, yet delightful ways. The same can also be said of various FGC pros’ initial reactions to Guilty Gear Strive’s rollback netcode ahead of the open beta.

