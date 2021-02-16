New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 50

What better way to celebrate the 50th episode than with some more Shovel Knight?
Steve Tyminski
2

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be continuing, and hopefully finishing, our Shovel Knight: Plague of Shadows playthrough. It is also a milestone night on the show as it's our 50th episode. What better way to celebrate than with some more Shovel Knight?

Shackers who want to be a part of all the excitement can join in on the Shacknews Twitch channel. It's not an issue if you can't make tonight's episode, you have the chance to watch on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. Subscribe with Prime Gaming to show support to the Stevetendo show.

The Stevetendo show isn't the only high-quality program we have on our Twitch channel. More info can be found on our livestream schedule for weekly programming.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

