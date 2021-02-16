Apple launches Entrepreneur Camp for Black developers Apple's new initiative looks to provide resources and mentorship to Black developers in the tech world.

This Black History Month we’ve seen a number of companies announce new initiatives in order to create a more diverse environment in their respective industries. The latest among them is Apple, as the tech company has just announced the Entrepreneur Camp for Black Founders and Developers.

Apple unveiled the new program via a post made to its official website. “As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to empower the Black community and dismantle barriers to opportunity, today the company is welcoming leaders and their teams from 13 app companies as the inaugural cohort of Entrepreneur Camp for Black Founders and Developers,” the statement reads.

We recently saw Apple hold an Entrepreneur Camp in 2019 with a class of women developers, another underrepresented demographic in the tech world. The Entrepreneur Camp will help Black developers learn new skills and receive guidance from the experts at Apple.

“These incredible app creators and business leaders embody the entrepreneurial spirit that runs so deep in the Black community,” Apple’s VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives said in a statement. “Their work already demonstrates the power of coding to build a better world, and we’re honored to support them as they blaze a trail we know so many more will follow.”

The post on Apple's site also includes a brief introduction to all 13 developers featured in the inaugural camp. It will be fascinating to see how the program grows and is supported by Apple in the months to come.