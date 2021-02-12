New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Which auto company will build the Apple Car?

Curious who Apple is going to partner with to build the Apple Car? You're not alone.
Josh Hawkins
7

The rumors of an Apple Car keep swirling and many users have found themselves wondering just who Apple might partner up with to create such a thing. If you’re curious to know who some of the best auto companies to keep an eye on are, then we can help.

We could see luxury cars from companies like Hyundai and Apple coming together to create the Apple Car.

There are a number of companies that Apple could team up with to create the Apple Car. Of course, no real information is known about the Apple Car at this time other than the tech giant is in talks with multiple auto brands to bring the vehicle to life, including Hyundai. We don’t even know if it’s something that will ever actually release. If you're looking for info on some good companies that could see a partnership with Apple on the new vehicle, well, we've got a few ideas of our own.

Foxconn

Having just unveiled its own electric-vehicle chassis in October, and already being a partner with Apple to manufacturer iPhones and other devices in the Apple ecosphere, Foxconn makes sense. Of course, the company has no real history with vehicle manufacturing yet, and its electric-vehicle chassis is still a way off from being put into mass production. Still, it would be a sensible decision for Apple to take if they want to build off that partnership.

Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, or Audi

We’re throwing all of these well-known car brands into one grouping because—well let’s be honest—if there is one thing Apple likes, it’s making devices that are considered luxuries that not everybody is going to be able to afford. While we see the benefit of the company teaming up with more affordable companies, these auto brands just make sense if Apple is looking to make a higher-end vehicle that appeals to the luxury crowd.

Nissan, Hyundai, Kia

Of course, if the company does decide to go with a more affordable Apple Car, then teaming up with companies like Nissan, Hyundai and Kia also makes sense. We could also see any vehicles from these manufacturers appealing to luxury owners as well, as both Nissan and Hyundai have tried to do in the past. It really all comes down to how Apple decides to approach the Apple Car, and if it even decides to move forward with it at all.

The honest answer here is, we really have no idea who Apple is going to partner with on a car. It could be any of these—or it could even be some auto brand that nobody really knows that much about. All we can do is wait and see where the cards fall and if the company decides to officially move forward with the release or an Apple Car.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 12, 2021 2:00 PM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Which auto company will build the Apple Car?

    • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 2:04 PM

      Yugo!!!

    • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 2:06 PM

      Lada!

    • MamiyaOtaru legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 12, 2021 2:16 PM

      Skoda!

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 12, 2021 2:18 PM

      Nio!

    • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 2:52 PM

      Thundercougarfalconbird!

    • ant_hillbilly legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 12, 2021 2:56 PM

      Daewoo

    • Grumbeld legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 3:04 PM

      Powell Motors.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 3:06 PM

      Beats

    • firehawk legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 12, 2021 3:08 PM

      Foxconn

    • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 3:09 PM

      I don't know

    • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 3:09 PM

      Datsun

    • Downforce legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 12, 2021 3:18 PM

      KOENIGSEGG

      • sanchez legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 12, 2021 4:45 PM

        Noooo that guy is pure. Don't let apple taint his style.

    • royalally legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 3:21 PM

      my money is on BMW. They have the compact production capabilities in Mini, sport and mid/large size in BMW, and SUV on both platforms, and they have a reputation that does match Apple - I agree with that bit in the article 100%.

    • fatman legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 3:36 PM

      I thought they already said it was going to be Hyundai?

      • fatman legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 12, 2021 3:37 PM

        oh shoot.. that's old news, my bad.

      • Hiro legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 12, 2021 3:37 PM

        Rumors were that talks fell through.

    • prokat legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 12, 2021 3:41 PM

      Delorian, c'mon guys

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 3:45 PM

      None. Several will negotiate but eventually Apple will just do it on their own if they do it at all.

    • Waverider legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 12, 2021 4:23 PM

      Vector Aeromotive

    • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 4:24 PM

      That Volkswagen company. Or maybe the parent company, I forget it's name?

      Had to look it up, it's Porsche SE.

      • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 12, 2021 4:25 PM

        Porsche Automobil Holding SE, usually shortened to Porsche SE, is a German holding company with investments in the automotive industry. Porsche SE is headquartered in Zuffenhausen, a city district of Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg and is majority owned by the Austrian-German Porsche family.

        They'd know how to make round cars. Especially if they go back to when Porsche 911's were a new design.

      • sanchez legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 12, 2021 4:46 PM

        New Apple Car: Coal Powered

        • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 12, 2021 4:54 PM

          Nah, I want a tiny round car with electric body. Doesn't have to go fast, just average speed with super cheap fuel. Maybe get fancy with self-driving and an iPad in all four seats. Not sure how if you can deploy an airbag with an iPad in front.

          Hm.. let me spitball this for a bit. But the idea is that it's electric and self driving and it's a small round car very similar to a Volkswagen.

    • j0nchan legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 4:33 PM

      apple car to be discontinued after the first year.

      apple doesnt play well with others. they're going to build their own car.

    • DarkWolf5 legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 12, 2021 4:33 PM

      They should buy Fisker with cash in the couch cushions for a few billion to start.

    • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 4:34 PM

      Kia/Hyundai would be a great option. Their quality and fit-and-finish has been REALLY on point lately.

    • Modulus legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 12, 2021 4:35 PM

      When the battery wears out, you just throw the car away and buy a new one.

    • Vimn legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 4:50 PM

      It'll be a rebranded electric Dacia Sandero!

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 12, 2021 5:01 PM

      Surely you mean which car manufacturer is Apple gonna buy?

