Which auto company will build the Apple Car? Curious who Apple is going to partner with to build the Apple Car? You're not alone.

The rumors of an Apple Car keep swirling and many users have found themselves wondering just who Apple might partner up with to create such a thing. If you’re curious to know who some of the best auto companies to keep an eye on are, then we can help.

Which auto company will build the Apple Car?

We could see luxury cars from companies like Hyundai and Apple coming together to create the Apple Car.

There are a number of companies that Apple could team up with to create the Apple Car. Of course, no real information is known about the Apple Car at this time other than the tech giant is in talks with multiple auto brands to bring the vehicle to life, including Hyundai. We don’t even know if it’s something that will ever actually release. If you're looking for info on some good companies that could see a partnership with Apple on the new vehicle, well, we've got a few ideas of our own.

Foxconn

Having just unveiled its own electric-vehicle chassis in October, and already being a partner with Apple to manufacturer iPhones and other devices in the Apple ecosphere, Foxconn makes sense. Of course, the company has no real history with vehicle manufacturing yet, and its electric-vehicle chassis is still a way off from being put into mass production. Still, it would be a sensible decision for Apple to take if they want to build off that partnership.

Mercedes, BMW, Porsche, or Audi

We’re throwing all of these well-known car brands into one grouping because—well let’s be honest—if there is one thing Apple likes, it’s making devices that are considered luxuries that not everybody is going to be able to afford. While we see the benefit of the company teaming up with more affordable companies, these auto brands just make sense if Apple is looking to make a higher-end vehicle that appeals to the luxury crowd.

We could end up seeing the Apple logo appearing on cars from companies like Nissan, Hyundai or luxury brands like BMW and Audi.

Nissan, Hyundai, Kia

Of course, if the company does decide to go with a more affordable Apple Car, then teaming up with companies like Nissan, Hyundai and Kia also makes sense. We could also see any vehicles from these manufacturers appealing to luxury owners as well, as both Nissan and Hyundai have tried to do in the past. It really all comes down to how Apple decides to approach the Apple Car, and if it even decides to move forward with it at all.

The honest answer here is, we really have no idea who Apple is going to partner with on a car. It could be any of these—or it could even be some auto brand that nobody really knows that much about. All we can do is wait and see where the cards fall and if the company decides to officially move forward with the release or an Apple Car.