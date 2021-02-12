Shacknews Dump - February 12, 2021 It's an Epic week of new Destiny seasons, Cyberpunk hacks, and more wild news from around the gaming industry on this week's Shacknews Dump.

Welcome to Friday, friends. We made it, but there’s just a little bit of unfinished business left. Well, we here at Shacknews are all about popping a squat and taking care of business once and for all. Between Destiny 2’s new Season of the Chosen, CDPR’s trolling-est woes, and plenty more, we intend to unleash some final business to cap off your week on the Shacknews Dump.

On this February 12 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’ve got Destiny 2 to talk. Season of the Chosen has launched, giving the players plenty more to do in a new story arc in which a foolish Cabal empress threatens the wrong community of Light-based loot grinders. We also talk about the record time in which trolls hacked CDPR and then sold off code related to its games, because holy heck, that was fast.

Tune into the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET as we open up the Shacknews Dump to talk about these and other hot news stories in the gaming industry. You can also catch the video just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics for today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into Shacknews livestream projects like the Shacknews Dump. Your support and engagement makes these streams all the more fun and worthwhile. If you’d like to help ensure that projects like the Dump continue well into the future, consider subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Low on dough? Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime account and link it up to your Twitch account, you can score a free subscription on Twitch to use as you please each month through Prime Gaming. The Shacknews Twitch channel is a pretty great receptacle for that free subscription.

Hackers will hack and destinies will be chosen, but nothing can stop the Shacknews Dump from hitting the airwaves. If you’re looking for your end-of-the-week influx of gaming news, then tune in and brace yourself for the Dump!