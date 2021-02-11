Binary Smoke revealed during Epic Games Store Spring Showcase Binary Smoke is a brand new action-adventure game from Outside Game Studio.

While brief, the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase featured a number of big announcements in regards to Epic Games’ digital storefront. In addition to new ports and game expansions, we got a brand new game reveal during the event. Binary Smoke is a new action-adventure game from the team at Outside Game Studio.

Binary Smoke’s reveal was an opening announcement at the EGS Spring Showcase. Following the game’s reveal, the Epic Games Store page went live, giving us a brief synopsis of the game. “It is the Future. Digital darkness has consumed the world. But hope remains in the form of Binary Smoke. Lead an uprising against the ruling class, and inspire a revolution that will restore faith in the future.”

A new trailer was also released to coincide with Binary Smoke’s announcement. In the trailer, we get more story details, as well as gameplay. Players take the role of a robot created to break the shackles placed on society by the ruling class. We see diverse environments, as well as different abilities for players to unleash on enemies.

There is currently no release info for Binary Smoke outside of the fact that it’s targeting a launch in 2022 and will be available on the Epic Games Store. The EGS Spring Showcase featured other notable announcements, such as the Kingdom Hearts series coming to PC for the first time. We also learned that Axiom Verge 2 will be arriving exclusively on Epic Games’ digital store. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on the Epic Games Store.