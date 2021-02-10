New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Vault is a new subsidiary into which Microsoft intends to merge Bethesda/Zenimax

Microsoft's plan to move ZeniMax into its new Vault subsidiary may be the move to ensure the deal goes through without antitrust issues.
TJ Denzer
1

As Microsoft moves closer to acquiring ZeniMax, there are just a few bits of regulation and red tape in the way before the $7.5 billion deal can pass. Recent documents show that Microsoft is making moves to smooth the edges on the matter, though. Reportedly, Microsoft will merge ZeniMax, Bethesda, and all else that the deal contains into a new subsidiary called “Vault”. Vault is expected to launch after the deal is fully settled.

Information about Microsoft, Bethesda, and ZeniMax’s intentions with the new Vault subsidiary were revealed in a legal document posted to the European Commission's website. Ahead of the EU antitrust court ruling that will decide whether or not Microsoft and ZeniMax’s deal goes through, Microsoft announced intentions to merge the latter and its collective organizations into Vault. With this in mind, the document further suggests that through this action, Microsoft and ZeniMax’s deal will likely satisfy EU merger regulations, though the document does not constitute a final decision. The European Commission’s antitrust regulators are expected to come to a final decision on the deal by March 5, 2021.

As we await the final word on Microsoft's deal to acquire ZeniMax and Bethesda, it would appear new subsidiary Vault is the umbrella that the latter's catalogue will fall under following the deal.
As we await the final word on Microsoft's deal to acquire ZeniMax and Bethesda, it would appear new subsidiary Vault is the umbrella that the latter's catalogue will fall under following the deal.

Large companies creating subsidiaries with which to host merged entities is not out of the ordinary. In fact, as Electronic Arts closes in on a deal to acquire racing game developer Codemasters, EA is expected to take a similar route, creating a subsidiary called Codex Games to host the dev.

Regardless, it looks like little else stands in the way of Microsoft’s deal with ZeniMax and Bethesda going through. The two have already been rather cozy with several titles under the ZeniMax banner coming to Xbox Game Pass over the years. Stay tuned as we await a final decision on the matter and further updates as they become available.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola