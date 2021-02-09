New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Wreckfest Wrecknado update brings new tracks, DLC car pack, and more

Bugbear is amping up the insanity in the latest content update for Wreckfest.

Chris Jarrard
6

There are still cars out there that need smashing. The cool folks over at Bugbear and THQ Nordic have prepared another content update for Wreckfest that ensures you and your buddies can keep up the smashing through early 2021. Dubbed the Wrecknado update, this new release brings along a pair of new tracks, the Reckless DLC car pack, and a host of other goodies.

Each of the two new tracks is built around the Wrecknado theme, one for racing and the other for derbies. With these new events comes a new Wrecknado tournament season. Season rewards include goodies for the Rammer RS and Bulldog vehicles. The Reckless car pack includes a new Euro-style sedan, mid-80s American muscle car, and an ice cream truck for use in all modes. The Reckless pack is available as DLC and is included for owners of Season Pass 2.

The full Wreckfest Wrecknado patch notes are as follows:

CONTENT

  • Added support for the new DLC pack "Reckless Car Pack" containing three new cars: Blade, Gorbie and Stepvan.
  • Added two new tracks: Wrecknado Racing Track and Wrecknado Demolition Arena.
  • Server admins note: the internal designations for the routes are urban09_1 (Racing Track)
  • and urban09_2 (Demolition Arena).

TOURNAMENT

  • New tournament season: Wrecknado.
  • New taxi cab themed reward bundle "Taxi Wrecker" for Rammer RS.
  • New drag racing themed reward bundle "Drag 55" for Bulldog.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Players no longer get kicked mid-event when they start holding down throttle before the event starts.
  • (Dedicated Server) Increased admin_steam_ids and op_steam_ids maximum parameter size to 1024 characters.

GAMEPLAY

  • Improved Rocket RX handling.
  • Improved Sofa Car handling.
  • Added the Rocket stock exhaust as an option for Rocket RX.
  • A number of small special vehicles no longer receive unexpected amounts of damage.
  • Improved Bumper Car performance to make it a Class C vehicle like its peers.
  • Upgrade parts now correctly follow the deformed shape of the vehicle.
  • Fixed Starbeast SS reversing light glitch.
  • Raven steel mesh is now correctly visible in all LOD levels.
  • Fixed inconsistent Hornet bumper weights.
  • Fixed inconsistent Killerbee S bumper weights.

AUDIO

  • Boomer/Boomer RS: Increased RPM safety limit to prevent sounds from cutting of at engine redline in some cases.
  • Razor: Adjusted camera-view based audio filtering settings of turbocharger whine to include less high frequency content over mid-to-high engine rpm range.

For those not yet in the know, Wreckfest was the Shacknews Shackbattle Game of the Year for 2020. Our community is always t-boning each other and looking for fresh meat, so stop by if you haven't yet.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 9, 2021 11:20 AM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Wreckfest Wrecknado update brings new tracks, DLC car pack, and more

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 9, 2021 11:22 AM

      CYA folks tomorrow for WRECKFEST WEDNESDAY

      Still no horns? SMH

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 9, 2021 11:23 AM

      OSHIT, this track was made for me

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 9, 2021 11:28 AM

      The map looks terrific and the cars are super cool. I hope there's a way to make that Blade look like Knight Rider. lol

      I will predict that I will be disappointed that the ice cream van doesn't play music. :/

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 9, 2021 11:38 AM

        Very similar to one from the “very track pack” community content

    • Safe For Work
      reply
      February 9, 2021 11:37 AM

      haha holy shit

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 9, 2021 11:40 AM

      Crabs, you need to play wreckfest Wednesday with us.

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 9, 2021 11:45 AM

      Improved Sofa Car handling.


      idontbelieveyou.gif

      But overall for this update:

      jacknicholsonnodding.gif

    • beastrabban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 9, 2021 11:58 AM

      ohhhh shit. updatin time is here

    • Nixx2004 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 9, 2021 12:04 PM

      Feels like they are doing a lot of updates

      Nice.

      Maybe bug fixes too? Lol.

    • TheQuad legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 9, 2021 12:11 PM

      Well hello there! Why do I feel like the devs have secretly been listening in on our shackbattles for new ideas?

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 9, 2021 12:20 PM

        No Horns, theory debunked

        • TheQuad legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 9, 2021 2:45 PM

          Obviously they're saving this groundbreaking and technically challenging feature for the sequel!

    • beastrabban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 9, 2021 12:46 PM

      oo tracknado is fun.

    • Safe For Work
      reply
      February 9, 2021 1:29 PM

      I think we need to throw in a deathmatch map into the server rotation. I know we tried it a couple of weeks ago but it was a last-man-standing on a not-very-good map.

      Proper deathmatch with a 3 second respawn on a wide open map (like the big oval with no obstacles) is really good stress release.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 9, 2021 2:51 PM

      I really want a map with a corkscrew

