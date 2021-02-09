Wreckfest Wrecknado update brings new tracks, DLC car pack, and more Bugbear is amping up the insanity in the latest content update for Wreckfest.

There are still cars out there that need smashing. The cool folks over at Bugbear and THQ Nordic have prepared another content update for Wreckfest that ensures you and your buddies can keep up the smashing through early 2021. Dubbed the Wrecknado update, this new release brings along a pair of new tracks, the Reckless DLC car pack, and a host of other goodies.

Each of the two new tracks is built around the Wrecknado theme, one for racing and the other for derbies. With these new events comes a new Wrecknado tournament season. Season rewards include goodies for the Rammer RS and Bulldog vehicles. The Reckless car pack includes a new Euro-style sedan, mid-80s American muscle car, and an ice cream truck for use in all modes. The Reckless pack is available as DLC and is included for owners of Season Pass 2.

The full Wreckfest Wrecknado patch notes are as follows:

CONTENT

Added support for the new DLC pack "Reckless Car Pack" containing three new cars: Blade, Gorbie and Stepvan.

Added two new tracks: Wrecknado Racing Track and Wrecknado Demolition Arena.

Server admins note: the internal designations for the routes are urban09_1 (Racing Track)

and urban09_2 (Demolition Arena).

TOURNAMENT

New tournament season: Wrecknado.

New taxi cab themed reward bundle "Taxi Wrecker" for Rammer RS.

New drag racing themed reward bundle "Drag 55" for Bulldog.

MULTIPLAYER

Players no longer get kicked mid-event when they start holding down throttle before the event starts.

(Dedicated Server) Increased admin_steam_ids and op_steam_ids maximum parameter size to 1024 characters.

GAMEPLAY

Improved Rocket RX handling.

Improved Sofa Car handling.

Added the Rocket stock exhaust as an option for Rocket RX.

A number of small special vehicles no longer receive unexpected amounts of damage.

Improved Bumper Car performance to make it a Class C vehicle like its peers.

Upgrade parts now correctly follow the deformed shape of the vehicle.

Fixed Starbeast SS reversing light glitch.

Raven steel mesh is now correctly visible in all LOD levels.

Fixed inconsistent Hornet bumper weights.

Fixed inconsistent Killerbee S bumper weights.

AUDIO

Boomer/Boomer RS: Increased RPM safety limit to prevent sounds from cutting of at engine redline in some cases.

Razor: Adjusted camera-view based audio filtering settings of turbocharger whine to include less high frequency content over mid-to-high engine rpm range.

For those not yet in the know, Wreckfest was the Shacknews Shackbattle Game of the Year for 2020. Our community is always t-boning each other and looking for fresh meat, so stop by if you haven't yet.