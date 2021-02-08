Evening Reading - February 8, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- FUSER VIP Edition Giveaway
- Shack Chat: What game franchise deserves a Netflix series?
- Take-Two (TTWO) Q3 2021 reports strong results on back of GTA Online & NBA 2K21
- EA acquires Hollywood mobile game developer Glu Mobile
- The Epic Games Store Spring Showcase kicks off this week
- NVIDIA reveals RTX 3060 launch date to board partners
- E3 2021 could move forward as digital event in June, pending publisher support
- Silent Hill composer teases new project, 'the one you're hoping to hear about'
- Bitcoin hits all-time high as Tesla reveals $1.5 billion stake, will allow payments
- Microsoft job listing seeks Producer for 'new project in the Halo universe'
- Where to find the merchant - Valheim
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The Lost Woods were confusing as a kid
Me trying to get through the Lost Woods in Zelda Breath of the Wild: pic.twitter.com/j6pD5aFrYJ— Aero (@ActualAero) February 8, 2021
For some reason, this meme was everywhere yesterday.
You know you're from Australia when...
Tell me your from Australia without telling me your from Australia: pic.twitter.com/KmMSGYqJfT— Paladin Amber (@PaladinAmber) February 8, 2021
Maggie vs huntsman
This makes sense
Anyone want to take a shot at what it means?
Yah!
The Guy From The Band “Cake” At A Job Interview pic.twitter.com/cjTiEDp8lh— Trevor Martin (@The_Trevor_Show) February 6, 2021
ALRIGHT!
*swipes card*
#AmongUs "ADMIN" pic.twitter.com/omCai6pdGC— えふやん@鬼バズり2021👹 (@Fyan_suiiiii_) February 1, 2021
*swipes card again*
Nostalgia hit
game night pic.twitter.com/Fdlk5I2R3n— Zach (aka Cleave) (@InkDragonWorks) January 30, 2021
Man, those were the days.
Just you, and I
Me and the gang after we get the vaccine pic.twitter.com/sE3lHs87Ds— 2021 night stand💖 (@Kittenfish817) January 30, 2021
Together, forever in love.
This Mr Pillow guy seems crazy
Oh my God pic.twitter.com/jkra8jA0qz— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 2, 2021
LOUD NOISES.
Can't wait for RE8
Me explaining kinks to Lady Dimitrescu. pic.twitter.com/KvOvMSFM4V— Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) February 2, 2021
I wonder if the devs have pivoted at all with Lady Dimitrescu?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his toe beans.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
