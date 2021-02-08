Evening Reading - February 8, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Lost Woods were confusing as a kid

Me trying to get through the Lost Woods in Zelda Breath of the Wild: pic.twitter.com/j6pD5aFrYJ — Aero (@ActualAero) February 8, 2021

For some reason, this meme was everywhere yesterday.

You know you're from Australia when...

Tell me your from Australia without telling me your from Australia: pic.twitter.com/KmMSGYqJfT — Paladin Amber (@PaladinAmber) February 8, 2021

Maggie vs huntsman

This makes sense

Anyone want to take a shot at what it means?

Yah!

The Guy From The Band “Cake” At A Job Interview pic.twitter.com/cjTiEDp8lh — Trevor Martin (@The_Trevor_Show) February 6, 2021

ALRIGHT!

*swipes card*

*swipes card again*

Nostalgia hit

Man, those were the days.

Just you, and I

Me and the gang after we get the vaccine pic.twitter.com/sE3lHs87Ds — 2021 night stand💖 (@Kittenfish817) January 30, 2021

Together, forever in love.

This Mr Pillow guy seems crazy

Oh my God pic.twitter.com/jkra8jA0qz — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 2, 2021

LOUD NOISES.

Can't wait for RE8

Me explaining kinks to Lady Dimitrescu. pic.twitter.com/KvOvMSFM4V — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) February 2, 2021

I wonder if the devs have pivoted at all with Lady Dimitrescu?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his toe beans.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.