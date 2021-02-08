EA acquires Hollywood mobile game developer Glu Mobile The $2.1 billion dollar acquisition will expand the company's foothold in the mobile gaming space.

The early months of 2021 are certainly busy for video game industry giant Electronic Arts. Having recently announced the return of one of its biggest franchises and pushing forward on an acquisition of one of its competitors, the California-based publisher announced another big move today. EA is acquiring mobile game developer Glu in a deal reported to be $2.1 billion dollars in value. Glu Mobile is known for its Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry mobile games.

EA has reportedly been looking into expanding its reach in the global mobile video games market and the Glu acquisition certainly accomplishes that task. Rival publisher Activision made a similar play back in 2015 when it acquired Candy Crush studio King Games. With billions of potential gaming devices across the world, the earnings potential is massive.

Just last week, EA shareholders voted to push forward on the company’s purchase of rival publisher Codemasters. That deal, estimated to be worth $1.2 billion, gave EA control over one of the most beloved stables of racing game franchises in the industry.

There has been no early word if Glu Mobile will be working on EA-owned properties just yet. I wonder if we may see the Ultimate Team concept worked into Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. I would jump at the chance to spend a few bucks to open a card pack with gold variants of the Armenian reality show crew.