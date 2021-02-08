The Epic Games Store Spring Showcase kicks off this week Epic Games Store's latest event is the Spring Showcase, and it starts in just days.

The Epic Games Store continues to add new exclusives and hold events in order to grow its audience. Most recently, creator Epic Games has announced the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase, which will be used to highlight some of the biggest games launching on the EGS this year. The event will feature announcements, gameplay videos, and discounts on current titles. All of the action kicks off in mere days.

Epic Games announced and shared details of the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase on its official website. The event will begin on February 11 and conclude on February 25. On February 11, Epic Games will kick off the event with a special stream on its Twitch channel at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. To celebrate the event, EGS will have sales on some of the platform’s most popular titles, Epic Games has already announced the following titles will receive markdowns.

Star Wars: Squadrons - 40% Off

SnowRunner - Up to 40% Off

Cyberpunk 2077 - 10% Off

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Up to 20% Off

Hades - 20% Off

That’s about all the details Epic gives on the EGS Spring Showcase event, but more details will come as the event goes on over the course of two weeks. The Epic Games Store is still fairly young, and we’ve seen Epic make a strong effort to secure the best titles for the platform, so it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for 2021. This news comes just a week after rival digital storefront Steam held its Steam Game Festival 2021. For more on the Epic Games Store, stay right here on Shacknews.