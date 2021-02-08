New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ninja threatens to quit Fortnite after claiming he was stream sniped four games in a row

The popular streamer had a rough go of it in one of his first streams of Fortnite in a while and claimed he would leave the game entirely because of it.
TJ Denzer
Popular streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins may be synonymous with Fortnite, but he actually doesn’t play it these days as much as he used to, having moved on to games like Valorant. However, he did jump into a rare Fortnite stream recently and it only seemed to add to his unlikelihood of coming back to the game regularly anytime soon, following several issues of stream sniping which ultimately ended in him going off on “clout-chasing losers” and claiming he would back out of the game fully in an aggravated rant.

The issue, as reported by Dexerto, took place when Ninja streamed a random return to Fortnite on a recent session. Since his return to Twitch, Ninja has mostly focused on games like League of Legends and Valorant, the latter of which he plays competitively. And for good reason apparently, because throughout his play session, he was allegedly stream sniped by the same player across four separate games, prompting a rant about leaving the game for good. The rant can be found between the 3:08 and 4:25 marks in the video below.

For those who don’t know, stream sniping is when someone watches a streamer’s game and uses it to gain knowledge for a competitive advantage over them, such as learning where they are on a battle royale map and if they’re in a fight or not so one can ambush them. Indeed, the same player seems to track Ninja down across the lengthy map and catch him again and again, which is no doubt frustrating for a personality trying to put on a show.

"It’s the same kids, bro," Ninja said. "Get out of my game. Get away from me. You’re not proving anything by going into a f**king game and running to someone, and when you know, they’re in a fight with somebody and f**king killing them.The thing is, these f**king clout-chasing losers, they have no idea. All they’re doing is just harming the game because I’m not gonna f**king play it. I’m not gonna play it—I'm not gonna stream it. But good for you, man. Get your f**king clip [and] send it to your buddies. You killed Ninja. I haven’t played the game in forever. I don’t play it anymore.”

It might be more than a little exaggerated to say that Ninja not playing Fortnite hurts the game, given he’s admitedly been out of regular play in Fortnite for a while and only makes rare returns (for apparently good reason), but it seems pretty likely that even those rare appearances will become even rarer given the circumstances. Ninja does have some pull, which he recognizes having recently said that it’s on parents to teach their kids about racism and not him, controversial since he draws such a large audience. Nevertheless, with the recent rant on his stream, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins looks closer and closer to being done with Fortnite altogether.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 8, 2021 8:40 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Ninja threatens to quit Fortnite after claiming he was stream sniped four games in a row

    • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 8, 2021 9:37 AM

      Probably frustrating as hell, but I also struggle to feel sorry for Ninja. Wonder if there's a way to keep streamers' locations a bit more private in online games like this? Like randomizing names or something? Not sure what the solution to his issue is besides people not being dicks which is never gonna happen.

      • ashkie legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 8, 2021 10:21 AM

        He just needs to turn off his stream until hes on the ground

        • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 8, 2021 1:02 PM

          In the video he didn't show his gameplay until he was basically on the ground.

      • AllYourBase legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 8, 2021 11:16 AM

        don't broadcast your location to the world?

    • mo13 legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 8, 2021 10:20 AM

      http://chattypics.com/files/shackbrowseUpload_uouwg33ava.gif

    • DM7 legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 8, 2021 10:30 AM

      It’s not that hard to hide the screen when your are queueing.

    • Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 8, 2021 10:47 AM

      I hope they were girls.

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 8, 2021 10:58 AM

      Buddy shouldn't play my cousin in GoldenEye then.

    • MrLobo legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 8, 2021 11:17 AM

      I probably should know this but how could stream snipers actually ruin him in Fortnite ?

      The element of surprise isn't that important in this game and shooting+building skills are much important in who wins any outcome.

      • icecreambus legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 8, 2021 11:24 AM

        It sounds like they were using his stream to attack him at the most opportune time, like when he was just finishing up a fight with another player.

        • MPLStagger legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 8, 2021 11:33 AM

          So basically they are teaming him?

          • icecreambus legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 8, 2021 11:44 AM

            That's what I could gather. And third-partying happens all the time, that's a normal part of the game. But Ninja was saying it was the same player doing that to him across multiple games. I'd be frustrated too if that happened to me day in and day out.

    • papaskot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 8, 2021 11:29 AM

      lol video games. this vid of him is redic. get a job lol

    • drodver legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 8, 2021 11:31 AM

      Put a small delay on the video stream

    • virus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 8, 2021 11:48 AM

      Delay your stream and block parts of your screen while loading in like every other streamer on the planet?

      I don't get what the problem is.

    • Safe For Work
      reply
      February 8, 2021 11:48 AM

      He should quit. He's got his entire life ahead of him and a fuckload of cash. He could do whatever he wanted if he didn't give a shit about being competitive.

      It's got to be tiring to keep producing this facade and catering to all his fans and sponsors, just to have to walk on egg shells constantly afraid that they're going to turn on you when you try something new they aren't ready for.

    • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 8, 2021 3:29 PM

      Bye Felicia!

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 8, 2021 3:37 PM

      It's his fault and he should quit and rethink his life

    • eskimo spy legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 8, 2021 3:39 PM

      Don't stream an MP game an expect to be competitive? I don't know what the fuck people like this think but there's your issue.

