Ninja threatens to quit Fortnite after claiming he was stream sniped four games in a row The popular streamer had a rough go of it in one of his first streams of Fortnite in a while and claimed he would leave the game entirely because of it.

Popular streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins may be synonymous with Fortnite, but he actually doesn’t play it these days as much as he used to, having moved on to games like Valorant. However, he did jump into a rare Fortnite stream recently and it only seemed to add to his unlikelihood of coming back to the game regularly anytime soon, following several issues of stream sniping which ultimately ended in him going off on “clout-chasing losers” and claiming he would back out of the game fully in an aggravated rant.

The issue, as reported by Dexerto, took place when Ninja streamed a random return to Fortnite on a recent session. Since his return to Twitch, Ninja has mostly focused on games like League of Legends and Valorant, the latter of which he plays competitively. And for good reason apparently, because throughout his play session, he was allegedly stream sniped by the same player across four separate games, prompting a rant about leaving the game for good. The rant can be found between the 3:08 and 4:25 marks in the video below.

For those who don’t know, stream sniping is when someone watches a streamer’s game and uses it to gain knowledge for a competitive advantage over them, such as learning where they are on a battle royale map and if they’re in a fight or not so one can ambush them. Indeed, the same player seems to track Ninja down across the lengthy map and catch him again and again, which is no doubt frustrating for a personality trying to put on a show.

"It’s the same kids, bro," Ninja said. "Get out of my game. Get away from me. You’re not proving anything by going into a f**king game and running to someone, and when you know, they’re in a fight with somebody and f**king killing them.The thing is, these f**king clout-chasing losers, they have no idea. All they’re doing is just harming the game because I’m not gonna f**king play it. I’m not gonna play it—I'm not gonna stream it. But good for you, man. Get your f**king clip [and] send it to your buddies. You killed Ninja. I haven’t played the game in forever. I don’t play it anymore.”

It might be more than a little exaggerated to say that Ninja not playing Fortnite hurts the game, given he’s admitedly been out of regular play in Fortnite for a while and only makes rare returns (for apparently good reason), but it seems pretty likely that even those rare appearances will become even rarer given the circumstances. Ninja does have some pull, which he recognizes having recently said that it’s on parents to teach their kids about racism and not him, controversial since he draws such a large audience. Nevertheless, with the recent rant on his stream, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins looks closer and closer to being done with Fortnite altogether.