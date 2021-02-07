Shackstream: skankcore64 Episode 35 - The Superest of Sundays

There's that 'Super' word again. Looks like it's being thrown around all over the place this weekend. I suppose that can mean only one thing. It must mean that everyone is excited for the return of skankcore64 and the quest to finish all North American Nintendo 64 video game releases! We'll be live today, this utmost 'Super' of days, at 2 p.m PT/5 p.m. ET on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 35 - The Superest of Sundays

Last episode was a fun diversion from the mindless Metropolis mundanity. I fired up the recently leaked GoldenEye 007 XBLA remake and took that for a spin for a lovely evening away from 'Supes'. It was a revelation to say the least seeing what could have been in a different universe where MGM and all the various rights holders for that iconic console shooter came to an agreement to release its goodness to the world. Maybe there would have been a classic GoldenEye resurgence on that extremely successful downloadable platform alongside Uno and Street Fighter 2.

As fun as it is to speculate on what could have been, I'm not here to have fun! I'm here to play Superman 64, the polar opposite of fun, and beat that game once and for all! Join me later today with the embedded stream below or join the channel proper over at Shacknews Twitch! It's not like there's anything else going on that'll be half as 'Super'.

