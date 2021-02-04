First verified Super Smash Bros. Melee credits minigame 100% run claims $3k bounty After an alleged 50 hours worth of training, the player was about to zap all 190 names in the Super Smash Bros. Melee credit roll minigame.

In the near two decade stretch that Super Smash Bros. Melee has been around, you might think that just about everything possible in the game has been done and there’s little else left to conquer. It is, after all, arguably the most beloved entry in the entire history of the franchise with players still actively competing in it where possible even today. Even so, just recently, a player accomplished a daunting milestone in the first-ever recorded instance of someone 100-percenting the credits minigame in Melee - a feat for which the player earned a nice $3,000 bounty.

It all stared when, on January 23, 2021, Nintendo YouTuber Nathaniel Bandy put out a bounty for the Super Smash Bros. Melee credit sequence 100% completion. The accomplishment had to be done on original hardware with live view of the game controller present in recording to prove inputs. Bandy put a March 31 deadline on the bounty (meming on the fact that the same day is when Nintendo retires various Super Mario 35 games), but it only took a week for Melee player Martin Zarate to come forward with the accomplishment.

According to Zarate, the accomplishment was one of the hardest gaming challenges he’s ever faced. In correspondence with Polygon, Zarate claimed it took over 50 hours of training with various sections broken up into smaller doses to practice for nearly a dozen hours a piece.

“The most challenging part would be the voice actors, they come in all different directions and there is no room for error,” Zarate explained. “After you get the hardest part of the credits, you gotta stay composed and hit the rest.”

Before Zarate, the best previous performance was 182 targets out of the total 190 names in the Super Smash Bros. Melee credits. Even then, that attempt was unverifiable. With the video above, it’s the first-ever recorded occurrence of someone hitting all 190 targets in Melee’s credit sequence minigame. It was a victory that got the attention of much of the Melee community, including multi-time Melee competitive champion Jason “Mew2King” Zimmerman, who shared amazement at the accomplishment in a comment on the YouTube video.

For his part, Zarate hopes to put the money towards his college tuition. It’s a bounty well earned, and a cool accolade in the Super Smash Bros. Melee hall of fame decades after the game has been around.