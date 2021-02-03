Xbox Canada shares very cool 200 lb Xbox Series X ice sculpture For once, a console that doesn't need to worry about overheating issues.

As so many of us in North America continue to work from home as the pandemic is still raging on, we’ve found ways to keep ourselves busy during our extended time in isolation. Some of us have picked up new hobbies, some of us have been binging through movies and shows, and some of us built a 3-foot tall ice sculpture of our favorite next-gen console.

The Xbox Canada team took to its official Twitter account to share an image of its latest creation, an ice sculpture of the recently released Xbox Series X console. Coming in at 3-feet tall and a whopping 200 pounds, the sculpture captures that already-iconic rectangular design of the Xbox Series X. It even has the Xbox logo power button and the cooling vent on the top of the system.

Some people build ice rinks in their backyards, we prefer giant ice consoles. 🇨🇦 🧊 🎮 pic.twitter.com/nRLZnha02f — Xbox Canada (@XboxCanada) February 3, 2021

Of course, the Icebox Series X (as I like to call it) won’t face the same overheating issues that could potentially hinder an Xbox Series X, so I guess the vents are for aesthetic purposes. They also built the new Xbox Series X controller, with its fancy new d-pad and capture button. Xbox and chill anyone?

Xbox Canada shared that they’ll be posting a behind-the-scenes video showing how they recreated the Xbox Series X console with pure ice. For more on the Icebox Series X, stick with us right here on Shacknews.