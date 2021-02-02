New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 2, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Good Place is too good

Glad we've got a vaccine, though.

Jade Raymond is moving on from Stadia

Here's to new horizons!

Sadness showers

Stop wasting water.

Lady Dimitrescu is 10 Xbox Series X consoles tall

Gotta love brands getting in on the action. 

Senua becomes more terrifying each time I hear about her.

Dogs being assholes

Look at this dog, making fun of its owner.

Skateboard trick fail

This makes me cringe so hard. Especially after my own experiences with skateboarding.

Have another Lady Dimitrescu meme

I think the internet needs to go have a cold shower.

It do be that way sometimes

Cuddles, but on their terms. Fair enough really.

Puzzle Designers versus QA Team

This TikTok never fails to make me laugh.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of my little giner croissant, Rad.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

