Evening Reading - February 2, 2021

- Mass Effect Legendary Edition finally makes me want to re-explore ME1, instead of dreading it
- Monday's Twitch Rivals was a reminder that Killer Instinct should live again
- Control: Ultimate Edition PS5 impressions - Renovating the Oldest House
- Olija review: On stranger tides
- Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos steps down as Q4 2020 earnings results come in
- Jurassic World Evolution & Final Fantasy 12 join Xbox Game Pass for February 2021
- IKEA and ASUS ROG collaboration brings 30 new gaming products to market
- Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen roadmap
- Call of Duty: Warzone banned 60,000 cheaters today, and 300,000 since launch
The Good Place is too good
how the vaccine rollout in the United States is currently going pic.twitter.com/lpY2n5k1zG— ange ツ (@angeOdinsdottir) January 18, 2021
Glad we've got a vaccine, though.
Jade Raymond is moving on from Stadia
I am proud of the team we built at Stadia Games & Entertainment, and the ground-breaking work on exclusive games for the platform. It was a difficult decision to take on a new opportunity, and I will be forever grateful to this team for everything we learned and achieved together— Jade Raymond (@ibjade) February 3, 2021
Here's to new horizons!
Sadness showers
Awwwwwwyeahhhhh. pic.twitter.com/OaLLNETA3V— Jhonen Vasquez (@JhonenV) February 2, 2021
Stop wasting water.
Lady Dimitrescu is 10 Xbox Series X consoles tall
Important update pic.twitter.com/Ixd9tOUT5H— Xbox (@Xbox) February 2, 2021
Gotta love brands getting in on the action.
Senua is now 9ft tall https://t.co/qUpp4Jc4qJ— Ninja Theory is Hiring! (@NinjaTheory) February 2, 2021
Senua becomes more terrifying each time I hear about her.
Dogs being assholes
This bloke spent £300 on vets fees and X-rays and it turned out nothing was wrong with the dog, was just copying him out of sympathy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CJ8pPqxJqH— Tom Francis (@TFrancis20) January 17, 2021
Look at this dog, making fun of its owner.
Skateboard trick fail
🏠 Tanner Napper pic.twitter.com/qZIcEJCCQj— Thrasher Magazine (@thrashermag) January 19, 2021
This makes me cringe so hard. Especially after my own experiences with skateboarding.
Have another Lady Dimitrescu meme
#ResidentEvilVillage pic.twitter.com/2u3fqQDu3x— Chris Ray Gun 🇵🇷 (@ChrisRGun) January 22, 2021
I think the internet needs to go have a cold shower.
It do be that way sometimes
January 22, 2021
Cuddles, but on their terms. Fair enough really.
Puzzle Designers versus QA Team
#Devhumor #developers #DEVCommunity 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZuG6sZzYC1— Evan Kirstel (@EvanKirstel) January 22, 2021
This TikTok never fails to make me laugh.
