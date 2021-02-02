Evening Reading - February 2, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Good Place is too good

how the vaccine rollout in the United States is currently going pic.twitter.com/lpY2n5k1zG — ange ツ (@angeOdinsdottir) January 18, 2021

Glad we've got a vaccine, though.

Jade Raymond is moving on from Stadia

I am proud of the team we built at Stadia Games & Entertainment, and the ground-breaking work on exclusive games for the platform. It was a difficult decision to take on a new opportunity, and I will be forever grateful to this team for everything we learned and achieved together — Jade Raymond (@ibjade) February 3, 2021

Here's to new horizons!

Sadness showers

Stop wasting water.

Lady Dimitrescu is 10 Xbox Series X consoles tall

Gotta love brands getting in on the action.

Senua is now 9ft tall https://t.co/qUpp4Jc4qJ — Ninja Theory is Hiring! (@NinjaTheory) February 2, 2021

Senua becomes more terrifying each time I hear about her.

Dogs being assholes

This bloke spent £300 on vets fees and X-rays and it turned out nothing was wrong with the dog, was just copying him out of sympathy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CJ8pPqxJqH — Tom Francis (@TFrancis20) January 17, 2021

Look at this dog, making fun of its owner.

Skateboard trick fail

This makes me cringe so hard. Especially after my own experiences with skateboarding.

Have another Lady Dimitrescu meme

I think the internet needs to go have a cold shower.

It do be that way sometimes

Cuddles, but on their terms. Fair enough really.

Puzzle Designers versus QA Team

This TikTok never fails to make me laugh.

