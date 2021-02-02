Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 45

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, I'll be taking on another chapter of the Shovel Knight saga. This time around we'll be starting the Plague Knight chapter, Plague of Shadows. This, like the Specter Knight playthrough, will be my first full playthrough of the Plague Knight version. It was a nice surprise that I enjoyed Specter Knight as much as I did so I'm expecting good things from this playthrough.

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

