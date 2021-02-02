Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen end date Find out exactly when Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen ends.

Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen is set to kick off next week, and that means players will get a slew of new content to tackle. But when is this new season set to end? Here’s what you need to know.

Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen will currently end on May 11, 2021. That means the newest chapter of the game’s long-running campaign will come to a close 91 days after it begins, roughly on par with how long previous seasons have run in Destiny 2.

Empress Caiatl isn't happy with Zavala turning down her demands.

Players looking forward to completing the new activities, triumphs, and other content in Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen will have plenty of time to pick up the Season Pass and enjoy as much of it as they want. As always, we’ll be working our way through the new game systems after they release, so make sure you keep your eyes on our Destiny 2 page throughout the coming months.

Season of the Chosen focuses heavily on the arrival of the Cabal Empress Caiatl, daughter of Calus, who has come to the Guardians seeking an alliance. However, the demands that she puts forth aren’t something that Zavala is willing to give into, which leads to an all-out war with the Cabal. If this sounds familiar, it’s because Guardians have already gone to war quite a few times with the Cabal in Destiny 2, including when it first released.

This new war, though, brings some new content for players to dive into, including the return of some classic strikes from Destiny 1, new Exotic items, and even a new Battlemode activity that pits players against the Cabal’s most powerful forces. You can check out the full trailer above.

Now that you know when Destiny 2: Season of the chosen end date is, you can head back over to our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide for more helpful information.