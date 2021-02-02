Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen start date and time Here's what you need to know about the Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen start date and time.

A new season is coming for Destiny 2 players to dive into and Season of the Chosen will bring new content, events, and story to Bungie’s sci-fi shooter. If you plan on jumping into the action, then you’ll need to know the Season of the Chosen start date and time.

Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen start date and time

Season of the Chosen begins on February 9, 2021.

Players will be able to dive into Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen on February 9, 2021. Bungie hasn’t shared an exact release time just yet, but it will most likely be available to play as soon as the usual weekly reset time arrives at 12 p.m. EST.

According to the reveal trailer, Season of the Chosen will focus on the arrival of Empress Caiatl, the leader of the Cabal seeking an alliance with the Guardians. Unfortunately, negotiations fall through and soon the Guardians find themselves going head-to-head with the Empress and her forces. Players will also find a ton of new activities, Exotic items, and events within Season of the Chosen. These include new triumphs, new Iron Banners, Trials of Osiris, and even Guardian Games, as well as some brand-new activities like new strikes and a mode called Battleground.

For now, players can expect to be able to play Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen when it arrives next week. We’ll have our best guide writers diving deep into the new content to help you decipher all the new secrets, big and small.

