Monday mornings might not be everyone's favorite but it also means another great week of Shacknews live content. Let's kick off a new month with our content schedule for all of our Shacknews Twitch programming. We have weekly gaming news discussions, pop culture conversations, gaming classics, even the worst game of all time and so much more! Let's dive in!

Shacknews Livestream schedule - Week of February 1, 2021

You can catch all of our streams listed below all week long with the embedded viewer in this article or directly on our Shacknews Twitch page, where you can chat live with our hosts and tell us what you think as it happens! Here is the full rundown of our planned livestream schedule.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports with Blake and Bryan Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET ChattyStream with LandrosRadick Friday at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m ET skankcore64 with Bryan Sunday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

