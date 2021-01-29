Evening Reading - January 29, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our week of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend

First things first, we made it!

Prepare to rip and tear

Someone on our team made fried shrimp using the DOOM Eternal "Spicy Demon'ade" flavor of @GFuelEnergy and that is a real sentencehttps://t.co/Z7fUoXAeSD pic.twitter.com/WNOh4aJLjP — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 29, 2021

Truly a forbidden snack.

Every single time

Google, just take it easy bro.

More stock market memes

Just like the stock market, the meme economy is booming this week.

Robinhood, do better

But hey, free Doordash!

Review unbombing

you aren't allowed to criticize your Wall Street overlords!!!! pic.twitter.com/jIUGxfOxks — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 29, 2021

Maybe the first time ever that review bombing was kind of justified.

Wise words from a wise man

The business model of Wall Street is fraud. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 28, 2021

What he said.

Who ya got?

My girlfriend said King Kong would beat Godzilla...

So i printed this out and hung it on our fridge pic.twitter.com/T4vbFhDuZI — MennoBoudewijn (@MennoBoudewijn) January 18, 2021

Folks need to stop underestimating King Kong.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.