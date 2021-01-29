Evening Reading - January 29, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our week of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- What does Nintendo have planned for 2021?
- Where to buy Dogecoin (DOGE) right now
- Global tax on tech giants could pass through OECD by Summer 2021
- Riot Games still seeking individual arbitration over gender discrimination class action settlement
- Immortals Fenyx Rising gets free demo on all platforms
- Halo Infinite's Sandbox team teases new equipment, vehicles, and damage types
- Platinum teases that details on Bayonetta 3 will be revealed this year
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 29: Free Madden NFL 21 weekend
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 29: Yakuza Remastered Collection comes to Steam
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend
January 30, 2021
First things first, we made it!
Prepare to rip and tear
Someone on our team made fried shrimp using the DOOM Eternal "Spicy Demon'ade" flavor of @GFuelEnergy and that is a real sentencehttps://t.co/Z7fUoXAeSD pic.twitter.com/WNOh4aJLjP— Bethesda (@bethesda) January 29, 2021
Truly a forbidden snack.
Every single time
I’m crying pic.twitter.com/YlM4DdGPl9— lanta (@eIanta) January 29, 2021
Google, just take it easy bro.
More stock market memes
January 29, 2021
Just like the stock market, the meme economy is booming this week.
Robinhood, do better
https://t.co/55wK5dCJ3C pic.twitter.com/SZMbBx4VBu— Jason needs your attention (@JasonHitchcock) January 29, 2021
But hey, free Doordash!
Review unbombing
you aren't allowed to criticize your Wall Street overlords!!!! pic.twitter.com/jIUGxfOxks— jordan (@JordanUhl) January 29, 2021
Maybe the first time ever that review bombing was kind of justified.
Wise words from a wise man
The business model of Wall Street is fraud.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 28, 2021
What he said.
Who ya got?
My girlfriend said King Kong would beat Godzilla...— MennoBoudewijn (@MennoBoudewijn) January 18, 2021
So i printed this out and hung it on our fridge pic.twitter.com/T4vbFhDuZI
Folks need to stop underestimating King Kong.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 29, 2021