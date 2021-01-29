The Shacknews Dump - January 29, 2021 There are no stinks this week on the Shacknews Dump. It's all stonks. The industry stinks of stonks, we're going to be talking about that and more on today's show.

Welcome to another Friday. Welcome to another end of the week. And of course, welcome to another good time for a Shacknews Dump. This week was a wacky week of stonks, but there’s more to it than that. We’re talking all about the latest gaming news from all around the board.

On this January 29 episode of the Shacknews Dump, the elephant turd in the room is definitely the stock market floundering about as GameStop stocks soar, r/ WallStreetBets laughs, and Robinhood tries to stop the bleeding as the whole market watches and opines. That’s not all though, Tencent is definitely buying its shares in various studios this week with a majority state in Don’t Starve developer Klei and a minority share in narrative game developer Dontnod.

Catch these topics and more as we go live with the Shacknews Dump on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also catch the show live below.

Here’s the rundown of topics we’ll be talking about on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes in to enjoy Shacknews livestream shows like the Dump. Your engagement and support makes our efforts to bring you good content all the more worthwhile. As an aside, if you’d like to help support Shacknews in its streaming endeavors, consider following and/or subscribing to our Twitch channel. If you happen to have an Amazon Prime account, don’t forget that you can link it to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming and get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you just so happen to want to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

The stink of stonks may be stifling the gaming conversation this week, but nothing is as righteously stank as the Dump. We’ll prove it pretty here shortly, so tune in as we talk all of the hottest game news topics.