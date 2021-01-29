Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 29: Yakuza Remastered Collection comes to Steam

The Yakuza games are cult favorites and their popularity has only grown over the years. They've been on PlayStation for a long time, but Sega recently brought the big Yakuza Remastered Collection over to PC. It's something that should have Steam owners stoked. And if they aren't, maybe they'll be excited by the early discount that the full collection has attached.

Yes, the Yakuza Remastered Collection is on Steam right now and it's going for 33 percent off. If you still haven't decided whether to pick it up, check out our recent impressions.

Elsewhere, Madden NFL 21 has a free weekend on Steam and Origin. Prison Architect has a free Steam weekend right now. Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator is free to keep if you claim it on Steam right now. And outside of Steam, the Humble Store is wrapping up its big Humble Winter Sale, with many of the featured publishers back for another round of discounts. Last, but not least, the best from Ubisoft is on sale across the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. That includes Immortals Fenyx Rising (which has new DLC) and Watch Dogs: Legion!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Fanatical Favorites Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Metro Last Light Redux, Ittle Dew 2+, Brick Rigs, Iron Marines, Metro 2033 Redux, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Legacy of Kain Zombotron, Tomb Raider Legends Pack, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, War for the Overworld, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, Tomb Raider Millennium Pack, Framed Collection, Book of Demons, Beholder 2, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Grid Ultimate Edition, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, and Punch Club Deluxe Edition. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between PC Building Simulator, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Pathologic 2, Warhammer: Chaosbane, Total Tank Simulator, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Not Tonight, Vampire: The Masquerade Shadows of New York, Tales of the Neon Sea, Minoria, Deleveled, and The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. This offer is only available until February 5.

Pay $1 for Deadly Days. Pay more than the average $8.46 for Generation Zero, Life is Feudal: Your Own, Memories of Mars, and Mad Max. Pay $10 or more to also receive World War Z GOTY Edition and Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition. These games activate on Steam, except World War Z, which activates on Epic.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam