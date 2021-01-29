Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 29: Yakuza Remastered Collection comes to Steam

The Yakuza games are cult favorites and their popularity has only grown over the years. They've been on PlayStation for a long time, but Sega recently brought the big Yakuza Remastered Collection over to PC. It's something that should have Steam owners stoked. And if they aren't, maybe they'll be excited by the early discount that the full collection has attached.
Yes, the Yakuza Remastered Collection is on Steam right now and it's going for 33 percent off. If you still haven't decided whether to pick it up, check out our recent impressions.
Elsewhere, Madden NFL 21 has a free weekend on Steam and Origin. Prison Architect has a free Steam weekend right now. Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator is free to keep if you claim it on Steam right now. And outside of Steam, the Humble Store is wrapping up its big Humble Winter Sale, with many of the featured publishers back for another round of discounts. Last, but not least, the best from Ubisoft is on sale across the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. That includes Immortals Fenyx Rising (which has new DLC) and Watch Dogs: Legion!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition - FREE until 2/4
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition - $95.99 (20% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition - $80.39 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- New Uno Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- EA Star Wars Triple Pack (Squadrons + Jedi Fallen Order + Battlefront II Celebration Edition) - $49.99 (50% off)
- Football Manager 2021 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- Monkey Barrels - $8.99 (40% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Fanatical Favorites Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Metro Last Light Redux, Ittle Dew 2+, Brick Rigs, Iron Marines, Metro 2033 Redux, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Legacy of Kain Zombotron, Tomb Raider Legends Pack, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, War for the Overworld, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, Tomb Raider Millennium Pack, Framed Collection, Book of Demons, Beholder 2, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Grid Ultimate Edition, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, and Punch Club Deluxe Edition. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.
- FIFA 21 [Origin] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Origin] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Steam] - $16.19 (46% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.18 (48% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.39 (81% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $16.99 (73% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $11.54 (67% off)
Gamersgate
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Steam] - $8.91 (70% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition [Steam] - $18.08 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.99 (28% off)
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition [Steam] - $9.00 (64% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $16.56 (59% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $9.04 (40% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Dead Rising 4 [Steam] - $6.75 (77% off)
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $23.99 (40% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle - $19.99 (33% off)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - $13.74 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $9.99 (50% off)
- Batman: The Telltale Series Shadows Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Wolf Among Us - $3.74 (75% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
- Void Bastards - $14.99 (50% off)
- Monster Prom - $3.71 (69% off)
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code PAYYAY to receive 18% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Steam] - $16.19 (46% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition [UPlay] - $13.19 (12% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $36.98 (38% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Mafia Definitive Edition [Steam] - $26.39 (34% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Origin] - $27.00 (55% off)
- FIFA 21 [Origin] - $27.00 (55% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered [Origin] - $20.24 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $20.39 (32% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $18.81 (69% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Steam] - $9.40 (69% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $18.99 (24% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $34.45 (71% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $33.05 (45% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.60 (54% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $12.75 (79% off)
- Superliminal [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hitman 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $24.60 (75% off)
- The Wolf Among Us [Steam] - $5.28 (65% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between PC Building Simulator, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Pathologic 2, Warhammer: Chaosbane, Total Tank Simulator, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Not Tonight, Vampire: The Masquerade Shadows of New York, Tales of the Neon Sea, Minoria, Deleveled, and The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. This offer is only available until February 5.
Pay $1 for Deadly Days. Pay more than the average $8.46 for Generation Zero, Life is Feudal: Your Own, Memories of Mars, and Mad Max. Pay $10 or more to also receive World War Z GOTY Edition and Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition. These games activate on Steam, except World War Z, which activates on Epic.
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $34.78 (42% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Fallout 76 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $49.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition [Steam] - $22.48 (25% off)
- Dirt 5 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $49.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam/Epic] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Disc Room [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $22.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.59 (84% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- 7 Days to Die [Steam Early Access] - $8.49 (66% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Humble Store's Winter Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
- Capcom
- Bethesda
- 505 Games
- Rockstar Games
- Devolver Digital
- Sega
- WB Games
- 2K Games
- Deep Silver
- Private Division
- Frontier Developments
- Rebellion
- Konami
- Codemasters
- THQ Nordic
- Behavior Digital
- Taleworlds
- Kasedo Games
- Focus Home Interactive
- Kalypso
- Techland
- Bandai Namco
- Activision
- Paradox Interactive
- Ubisoft
- Humble Games
- CD Projekt RED
Origin
- Madden NFL 21 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/31)
- FIFA 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $40.19 (33% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $18.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $8.99 (40% off)
Steam
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $40.19 (33% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/31)
- Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 2/1)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Disco Elysium - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Prison Architect - $7.49 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/31)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition - $34.99 (79% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $10.04 (33% off)
- Manifold Garden - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Complex - $9.09 (30% off)
- Green Hell - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $17.99 (70% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $15.99 (60% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Unrailed - $9.99 (50% off)
- Plague Inc.: Evolved - $5.99 (60% off)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! - $4.79 (68% off)
- Football Manager 2021 - $39.99 (20% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 29: Yakuza Remastered Collection comes to Steam