Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 29: Free Madden NFL 21 weekend

The Super Bowl is here!
Wait… it isn't? It's not until next week? Oh, well, never mind then.
But guess what? The Pro Bowl is this weekend! And the Pro Bowl is taking on a much more digital twist. Madden is ready for the Pro Bowl and if you want a taste of Madden, it's on sale this weekend. If you're not interested in the latest Madden (and we can't blame you for that), then at least try it out for free! Madden's got a free weekend for PlayStation and Xbox, so give it a look on either your new console hardware or your old machine.
Elsewhere, if you're looking for a big name series, PlayStation is going to have you covered for the next few weeks with the Remasters & Retro Sale. Look for some of the best games from well-known series like Resident Evil, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and more. You'll even find a few first-party games, like Shadow of the Colossus and MediEvil.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Little Nightmares - FREE!
- Dead Rising - FREE!
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $8.99 (85% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $12.49 (75% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete - $26.99 (55% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Xbox Series X + Xbox One] - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- FIFA 21 [Xbox Series X & Xbox One] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NHL 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- UFC 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Anthem - $5.99 (90% off)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $9.99 (75% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Destroy All Humans! - $27.99 (30% off)
- Chronos: Before the Ashes - $23.99 (20% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $20.99 (30% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalulur: Re-Reckoning - $23.99 (40% off)
- Wreckfest - $20.99 (30% off)
- Darksiders III - $17.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Nordic & Handy Games Publisher Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The PlayStation Store's Deal of the Week has discounts on Warframe currency.
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition [PS5 & PS4] - $29.59 (63% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/31)
- Remasters & Retro
- Raccoon City Edition (Resident Evil 3 + Resident Evil 2) - $31.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $12.99 (35% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $17.49 (30% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversay Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Remasters & Retro Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Death Stranding - $19.99 (50% off)
- Worms Rumble [PS5 & PS4] - $11.24 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $8.99 (85% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/24)
- Dead by Daylight Special Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Persona 5 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $19.24 (65% off)
- The Last Guardian - $13.99 (30% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $12.99 (35% off)
- Battlefield V - $14.79 (63% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $12.99 (35% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Until Dawn - $9.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Maneater [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- GreedFall - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $27.19 (30% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Jenny LeClue Detectivu - $2.99 (87% off)
- Northgard - $13.99 (60% off)
- Panzer Dragoon Remake - $6.24 (75% off)
- SUPERHOT - $14.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf - $8.99 (50% off)
- Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Galak-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $9.99 (50% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 29: Free Madden NFL 21 weekend