New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 29: Free Madden NFL 21 weekend

While you wait for the Super Bowl, get your football fix with a free weekend for Madden NFL 21.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The Super Bowl is here!

Wait… it isn't? It's not until next week? Oh, well, never mind then.

But guess what? The Pro Bowl is this weekend! And the Pro Bowl is taking on a much more digital twist. Madden is ready for the Pro Bowl and if you want a taste of Madden, it's on sale this weekend. If you're not interested in the latest Madden (and we can't blame you for that), then at least try it out for free! Madden's got a free weekend for PlayStation and Xbox, so give it a look on either your new console hardware or your old machine.

Elsewhere, if you're looking for a big name series, PlayStation is going to have you covered for the next few weeks with the Remasters & Retro Sale. Look for some of the best games from well-known series like Resident Evil, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and more. You'll even find a few first-party games, like Shadow of the Colossus and MediEvil.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola