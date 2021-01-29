Where to buy Dogecoin (DOGE) right now Find out where to purchase Dogecoin (DOGE) right now.

Dogecoin has been taking off today, and many users have found themselves trying to get in on the action. If you’re wondering where to buy Dogecoin (DOGE) right now, then we can help.

Where to buy Dogecoin (DOGE) right now

Dogecoin can be bought from a slew of cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. These are just two of the most popular, and while they are usually considered relatively secure, we highly recommend that users do research into whatever exchange they decide to use. It is also worth noting that some exchanges restrict the state, country, and overall location that users can register from.

Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. We are not telling anyone that they should buy Dogecoin. It’s up to you to decide whether that course of action is good for you or not. While the exchanges included below are considered reliable and trustworthy, please use at your own risk.

Dogecoin has seen rises in price over the past 24 hours, but it's nowhere near reaching the prices in this image just yet.

Here’s a list of current popular crypto exchanges and online brokers that offer DOGE purchases:

Binance US

Huobi

Kraken

OKEx

Robinhood (restrictions have been noted here. Results may vary.)

Know of any other reputable options for buying Dogecoin right now? Let us know in the comments.

Now that you have an idea of where to buy Dogecoin, those looking into investing in the cryptocurrency can check out the sites that we have listed above. We’ll continue to look for more updates and try to keep this article as up to date as possible as Dogecoin continues to grow in popularity. For more information about stocks and investing, please check out our game trader page. You can also check out our guide on where to buy GameStop (GME) stock right now, as it is also very popular right now.