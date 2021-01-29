Cyber Shadow's final release only included 25% of the lore written by the designer Fingers crossed, here's hoping future DLC or sequels for Cyber Shadow is a strong possibility

Cyber Shadow is a pretty great throwback to retro action akin to old-school Ninja Gaiden, and it’s got a pretty good story to go along with it, but what you see might near be anywhere near the depth that was actually written for the game. Cyber Shadow’s designer, Aarne Hunziker, apparently poured over the details of titular Shadow, Mekacity, and the world in which these things exist, but a lot of that was left to the side in the final build. How much? Apparently 75% according to Yacht Club Games Marketing Manager Celia Schilling. Sounds probable for a sequel or DLC if you ask us.

Celia Schilling revealed this tidbit in a recent interview with online publication Goomba Stomp. According to the interview, Hunziker worked out a ton of details about the world of Cyber Shadow and the characters therein, such as what characters like Shadow might do in their free time.

“What you guys get in Cyber Shadow currently is only 25% of the story that Aarne had written for it,” Schilling explained. “Aarne has so much backstory for Cyber Shadow.”

How much backstory one might ask? Celia also went into details on this matter.

“I remember we were working on the character profiles for it and I was like, ‘Okay Aarne, tell me more about [player character] Shadow, like what does he like to do for fun?’” Celia recalled. “And he was like, ‘Shadow, obviously, has a sensitivity to essence. But before he went to the dojo where he met Master, he went on a journey of solitude to make sure he wasn’t being corrupted.”

According to the interview, the details are such that there are characters in Hunziker’s lore that didn’t appear in the main game. It’s interesting to think of because Cyber Shadow already has quite an interesting story as is, a highlight of our Shacknews review.

Here’s hoping that perhaps this richness of details written for Cyber Shadow and success of the game eventually lead to more collaboration between Hunziker and Yacht Club Games for further content, either through DLC or sequels. Cyber Shadow is currently out on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.