Evening Reading - January 28, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Skankcore completed Bomberman 64

There are still more Gold Cards to collect though. I doubt we've seen the last of Bomberman.

What's the endgame here?

Brings a tear to my eye.

We aren't the same

Operating on another level.

Yeah, nah

We're good.

Boss invulnerability stages are garbage

LET ME GO FAST.

Fantastic statement here

You love to hear it.

Snails are getting absolutely blitzed

Let's hope snails never rise up.

Dark Souls mod

Give me that Dark Souls content while I wait for Elden Ring.

Cheeky razzin' among the boys

Gav might need to throw down.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Rad loves a bit of sunbathing on those hot summer days. I can't wait for winter.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

