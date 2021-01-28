Evening Reading - January 28, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Skankcore completed Bomberman 64

ICYMI live on @Shacknews Twitch: "That's it?!" #skankcore64 and the end of Bomberman 64. Be sure to vote for the next game on my pinned post. #DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/dOHoh3H2BX — Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) January 28, 2021

There are still more Gold Cards to collect though. I doubt we've seen the last of Bomberman.

What's the endgame here?

My contribution to the $GME and $AMC ongoing war. Keep holding boys! Help is coming! pic.twitter.com/plLvDe576I — Brokkr (@BrokkrDwarf) January 28, 2021

Brings a tear to my eye.

We aren't the same

you inside her dms, I’m insider trading. we aren’t the same — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 28, 2021

Operating on another level.

Yeah, nah

AOC: "We've got to do something about Robinhood."



Ted Cruz: "I'm with you."



AOC: pic.twitter.com/RLg54grtbj — Kar (@karlogan_) January 28, 2021

We're good.

Boss invulnerability stages are garbage

Destiny players who deal optimal dps in 0.00005 seconds when bungie tells them to go slow during the high celebrant mission pic.twitter.com/5sdwzi2wkc — DestinyTheMeme (@destiny_thememe) January 8, 2021

LET ME GO FAST.

Fantastic statement here

Listen to this entire interview from an officer who was assaulted at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/IYV2aumwnw — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) January 15, 2021

You love to hear it.

Snails are getting absolutely blitzed

they are really fuckin these snails up pic.twitter.com/08JxylKYA9 — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) January 13, 2021

Let's hope snails never rise up.

Dark Souls mod

Dark Souls: Nightfall begins at the exact moment Dark Souls ended. You are a Hollow who finds themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, and must save Lordran from a terrible fate...



Gameplay video of the first 15 minutes is coming very soon! <3 pic.twitter.com/uy86X3v0BW — Grimrukh (@grimrukh) January 16, 2021

Give me that Dark Souls content while I wait for Elden Ring.

Cheeky razzin' among the boys

I sent @cymrogav a very silly voice message about some topical gaming news, and he said it came across like a posh version of The Streets, perhaps called The Avenues.



So I put that theory to the test. pic.twitter.com/ajavyRDoDm — Joe Skrebels (@2plus2isjoe) January 16, 2021

Gav might need to throw down.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Rad loves a bit of sunbathing on those hot summer days. I can't wait for winter.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.