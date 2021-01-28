Evening Reading - January 28, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PC impressions: Better late than never
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: A New God DLC impressions - The road to godliness
- Shacknews 25 Most Anticipated Indie Games of 2021
- Let's talk about This Week at Bungie - January 28, 2021
- GameStop (GME) stock trade restrictions on Robinhood app provoke review bombing [UPDATED]
- Robinhood will allow limited buys of GameStop (GME), AMC stock starting tomorrow
- How to transfer stocks from Robinhood to other brokers
- Where to buy Gamestop (GME) stock right now
- AOC to discuss GameStop (GME) and Robinhood on Twitch stream tonight
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Skankcore completed Bomberman 64
ICYMI live on @Shacknews Twitch: "That's it?!" #skankcore64 and the end of Bomberman 64. Be sure to vote for the next game on my pinned post. #DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/dOHoh3H2BX— Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) January 28, 2021
There are still more Gold Cards to collect though. I doubt we've seen the last of Bomberman.
What's the endgame here?
My contribution to the $GME and $AMC ongoing war. Keep holding boys! Help is coming! pic.twitter.com/plLvDe576I— Brokkr (@BrokkrDwarf) January 28, 2021
Brings a tear to my eye.
We aren't the same
you inside her dms, I’m insider trading. we aren’t the same— Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 28, 2021
Operating on another level.
Yeah, nah
AOC: "We've got to do something about Robinhood."— Kar (@karlogan_) January 28, 2021
Ted Cruz: "I'm with you."
AOC: pic.twitter.com/RLg54grtbj
We're good.
Boss invulnerability stages are garbage
Destiny players who deal optimal dps in 0.00005 seconds when bungie tells them to go slow during the high celebrant mission pic.twitter.com/5sdwzi2wkc— DestinyTheMeme (@destiny_thememe) January 8, 2021
LET ME GO FAST.
Fantastic statement here
Listen to this entire interview from an officer who was assaulted at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/IYV2aumwnw— Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) January 15, 2021
You love to hear it.
Snails are getting absolutely blitzed
they are really fuckin these snails up pic.twitter.com/08JxylKYA9— Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) January 13, 2021
Let's hope snails never rise up.
Dark Souls mod
Dark Souls: Nightfall begins at the exact moment Dark Souls ended. You are a Hollow who finds themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, and must save Lordran from a terrible fate...— Grimrukh (@grimrukh) January 16, 2021
Gameplay video of the first 15 minutes is coming very soon! <3 pic.twitter.com/uy86X3v0BW
Give me that Dark Souls content while I wait for Elden Ring.
Cheeky razzin' among the boys
I sent @cymrogav a very silly voice message about some topical gaming news, and he said it came across like a posh version of The Streets, perhaps called The Avenues.— Joe Skrebels (@2plus2isjoe) January 16, 2021
So I put that theory to the test. pic.twitter.com/ajavyRDoDm
Gav might need to throw down.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Rad loves a bit of sunbathing on those hot summer days. I can't wait for winter.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
