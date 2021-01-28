New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackstream: Shack Air Contract Flights in Australia

Hop aboard Shacknews Airlines and help fulfill contracts across Australia in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Jan Ole Peek
1

This evening between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST, Shack Air stays down under and takes on a shady contract for the first time in The Skypark contract app. We will transport some illicit goods across the Australian outback under the cover of a local rainstorm.

As always, we'll follow up our contract flight with a bit of a sightseeing tour to check out the local attractions, in particular, the Sydney Opera House. For the first time in Shack Air history, we'll be performing a water take-off and landing. "Performing" may be too presumptuous of a term, but we'll give it the good ol' college try and see if we can't splash down gently!

You can join me tonight at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PST/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

Contributor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

