Shackstream: Shack Air Contract Flights in Australia

This evening between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST, Shack Air stays down under and takes on a shady contract for the first time in The Skypark contract app. We will transport some illicit goods across the Australian outback under the cover of a local rainstorm.

As always, we'll follow up our contract flight with a bit of a sightseeing tour to check out the local attractions, in particular, the Sydney Opera House. For the first time in Shack Air history, we'll be performing a water take-off and landing. "Performing" may be too presumptuous of a term, but we'll give it the good ol' college try and see if we can't splash down gently!

You can join me tonight at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PST/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!