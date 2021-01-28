How to make clips on YouTube Learn how to make clips on YouTube using its latest feature.

YouTube’s most recent update finally brings clips to the video sharing website. If you’re interested in how they work, then we can help. Here’s everything you need to know to make clips on YouTube.

How to make clips on YouTube

At the time of publishing this article, YouTube only has clips available in a limited alpha. This means that only certain videos and channels will be available to use the new function on. Thankfully, YouTube provided this video for users to practice making clips on.

How to create clips

In order to create clips, users will want to find an eligible video on YouTube and then click on the clip icon, which looks like a small pair of scissors.

Click the scissor icon to start creating a clip.

Once selected, this will open a create clip area on the screen, allowing users to choose what part of the video they want to clip.

Currently you can only clip videos between 5-60 seconds in length. You’ll also have to give the clip a name—which has a maximum of 140 characters. Try to name it something that is both referencing the clip, but also interesting to ensure people want to click on it.

You can select what part of the video you want to create the clip from in this panel.

How to share clips

Once you have created the clip, choose the share clip option and a new panel will appear detailing several different options to choose from. These options include:

social networks

email

embed

copy the link.

Choose how you want to share the clip and then send it out to the world. It’s unclear exactly when YouTube will allow other creators to join in on clips. From what YouTube shared about the new feature, it will not be allowing creators to sign up for clips. However, it will be rolling clips out to more people over the coming weeks and months.

