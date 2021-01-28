How to get Nodens' Arc - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Learn how to get the powerful Nodens' Arc bow in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Nodens' Arc was originally discovered thanks to a glitch found by players in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. While the original glitch still works, in this guide we'll be breaking down how to get Nodens' Arc the legitimate way, which was recently decoded by members of the Assassin's Creed community.

How to get Nodens' Arc

In order to get Nodens' Arc, players are going to need to first make their way to the small island located in the lake south-east of Brunton Turret’s fast travel point. We’ve included a map of the location below.

Head to this location and look for a piece of unbreakable ore on a small island in this lake.

Unfortunately, the process isn’t as simple as just visiting this location and acquiring the weapon. It’s actually hidden inside of a rock that players can destroy by acquiring a certain weapon. That particular weapon just happens to be Excalibur, which also requires layers to find a number of collectibles called Treasures of Britain. Luckily, we already have a guide on where to find all of the Treasures of Britain that you’ll need to acquire Excalibur, so make sure you check out that guide for more details.

Once you have added Excalibur to your arsenal, it’s time to head back up to the island near Brunton Turret. When you arrive, locate the unbreaklable piece of ore that has several rays of light coming out of it and then equip Excalibur. Swing at the piece of ore at exactly sunset—hitting the rock at any other time will cause it to remain unbreakable—and it should explode, giving you access to Nodens' Arc.

Strike this piece of ore at sunset with Excalibur to unlock Nodens' Arc.

This bow is pretty over-powered when working through the game, so we recommend waiting to pick it up when you’re completing late-game content. You’ll need to be a higher level to make it through most of the areas outlined in our Treasures of Britain guide as well, so take that into account when setting out.

Want to know how the mystery to this weapon's location was solved? Check out the below video from Access The Animus.

