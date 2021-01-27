Sony A1 price, release date, and specs Sony's latest professional-grade camera has finally been announced. Here's what you need to know about the Sony A1's price, release date, and specs.

The Sony Alpha 1, or A1 is the newest commercial camera from the company, and it promises to bring “superb resolution and speed”. Those excited about the release of the upcoming camera will no doubt want to know what the release date is, how much the new camera costs, and what kind of specs they are looking at.

The latest camera from the Sony, the A1 is the company’s most advanced camera yet, featuring a mirrorless design and a 50Mp full-frame sensor. We’ll break the specs a bit deeper below, for now, though, let’s focus on when the Sony A1 release date will hit, and how much this new camera will cost.

Sony A1 release date and price

The Sony A1 will be available to purchase in the UK and US starting in March of 2021. Australia will start purchases for the new camera a bit earlier, with sales opening in late February. Sony hasn’t revealed an exact date just yet, but we’ll be sure to update our article once the company does.

As far as the price, the A1 will set photographers back a pretty penny. That is to be expected, though, especially with a hybrid camera that offers the features and tech that the A1 does. The Sony A1 will be available for $6,500 USD / £6,500 / AU$10,499.

Sure, these prices might seem extreme, but it’s important to note that the Sony A1 isn’t considered an entry-level camera. This beast is clearly meant for professional photojournalists and filmmakers who aren’t afraid to drop that much on the latest and greatest piece of tech available in their field.

Sony A1 specs

Now that you’ve got an idea of what this bad boy costs, and when it will be available, it’s time to talk about the nitty gritty.

As mentioned above, one of the biggest additions to Sony’s latest hybrid camera is the 50.1-Mp full-frame sensor which allows continuous bursts at up to 30FPS with both AF and AE tracking. This makes the A1 perfect for capturing those intense moments in sports or wherever any action is over in the blink of an eye.

We’ve broken down the big parts of the specs Sony has listed below, so please take a look.

Image Sensor

Aspect Ratio 3:2

Number of Pixels 50.1 megapixels

Sensor Type 35-mm full-frame, Exmor RS CMOS sensor.

Anti-Dust System Yes



Recording (still images)

Recording Format JPEG (DCF Ver. 2.0, Exif Ver. 2.32, MPF Baseline compliant), HEIF (MPEG-A MIAF compliant), RAW (Sony ARW 4.0 format compliant)

Image Size (pixels) [3:2] 35 mm full frame L: 8640 x 5760 (49.7M), M: 5616 x 3744 (21M), S: 4320 x 2880 (12.4M), APS-C M: 5616 x 3744 (21M), S: 4320 x 2880 (12.4M)

Image Size (pixels) [4:3] 35 mm full frame L: 7680 x 5760 (44.2M), M: 4992 x 3744 (18.6M), S: 3840 x 2880 (11M), APS-C M: 4992 x 3744 (18.6M), S: 3840 x 2880 (11M)

Image Size (pixels) [16:9] 35 mm full frame L: 8760 x 4864 (42M), M: 5616 x 3160 (17.7M), S: 4320 x 2432 (10.5M), APS-C M: 5616 x 3160 (17.7M), S: 4320 x 2432 (10.5M)

Image size (pixels) [1:1] 35 mm full frame L: 5760 x 5760 (33M), M: 3744 x 3744 (14M), S: 2880 x 2880 (8.2M), APS-C M: 3744 x 3744 (14M), S: 2880 x 2880 (8.2M)

Image quality modes RAW (Compressed / Lossless Compressed / Uncompressed), JPEG (Extra fine / Fine / Standard / Light), HEIF (4:2:0 / 4:2:2) (Extra fine / Fine / Standard / Light)

Picture profile Yes (Off / PP1-PP11) Parameters: Black level, Gamma (Movie, Still, S-Cinetone, Cine1-4, ITU709, ITU709 (800%), S-Log2, S-Log3, HLG, HLG1-3), Black Gamma, Knee, Color Mode, Saturation, Color Phase, Color Depth, Detail, Copy, Reset

Creative Look ST, PT, NT, VV, VV2, FL, IN, SH, BW, SE, Custom Look (1-6)

Dyanmic Range Functions Off, Dynamic Range Optimizer

Color Space sRGB standard (with sYCC gamut), Adobe RGB standard and Rec. ITU-R BT.2100 standard (BT.2020 gamut).

14Bit raw Yes



Recording (movie)

Recording format XAVC S, XAVC HS

Video compression XAVC S: MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, XAVC HS: MPEG-H HEVC/H.265

Audio recording format LPCM 2ch(48 kHz 16bit), LPCM 2ch(48 kHz 24bit), LPCM 4ch(48 kHz 24bit), MPEG-4 AAC-LC 2ch

Color space Rec. ITU-R BT.2100 standard compatible (BT.2020 gamut)

Picture profile Yes (Off / PP1-PP11) Parameters: Black level, Gamma (Movie, Still, S-Cinetone, Cine1-4, ITU709, ITU709 (800%), S-Log2, S-Log3, HLG, HLG1-3), Black Gamma, Knee, Color Mode, Saturation, Color Phase, Color Depth, Detail, Copy, Reset

Creative look ST, PT, NT, VV, VV2, FL, IN, SH, BW, SE, Custom Look (1-6)

Movie recording system (XAVC HS 8K) 7680 x 4320 (4:2:0, 10bit, NTSC) (Approx.): 30p (400 Mbps / 200 Mbps), 24p (400 Mbps / 200 Mbps), 7680 x 4320 (4:2:0, 10bit, PAL) (Approx.): 25p (400 Mbps / 200 Mbps)

Movie recording system (XAVC HS 4K) 3840 x 2160 (4:2:0, 10 bit, NTSC) (Approx.): 120p (200 Mbps), 60p (150 Mbps / 75 Mbps / 45 Mbps), 24p (100 Mbps / 50 Mbps / 30 Mbps); 3840 x 2160 (4:2:0, 10 bit, PAL) (Approx.): 100p (200 Mbps), 50p (150 Mbps / 75 Mbps / 45 Mbps); 3840 x 2160 (4:2:2, 10 bit, NTSC) (Approx.): 120p (280 Mbps), 60p (200 Mbps / 100 Mbps), 24p (100 Mbps / 50 Mbps); 3840 x 2160 (4:2:2, 10 bit, PAL) (Approx.): 100p (280 Mbps), 50p (200 Mbps / 100 Mbps)

Movie recording system (XAVC S 4K) 3840 x 2160 (4:2:0, 8 bit, NTSC) (Approx.): 120p (200 Mbps), 60p (150 Mbps), 30p (100 Mbps / 60 Mbps), 24p (100 Mbps / 60 Mbps); 3840 x 2160 (4:2:0, 8 bit, PAL) (Approx.): 100p (200 Mbps), 50p (150 Mbps), 25p (100 Mbps / 60 Mbps); 3840 x 2160 (4:2:2, 10 bit, NTSC) (Approx.): 120p (280 Mbps), 60p (200 Mbps), 30p (140 Mbps), 24p (100 Mbps); 3840 x 2160 (4:2:2, 10 bit, PAL) (Approx.): 100p (280 Mbps), 50p (200 Mbps), 25p (140 Mbps)

Movie recording system (XAVC S HD) 1920 x 1080 (4:2:0, 8 bit, NTSC) (Approx.): 120p (100 Mbps / 60 Mbps), 60p (50 Mbps / 25 Mbps), 30p (50 Mbps / 16 Mbps), 24p (50 Mbps); 1920 x 1080 (4:2:0, 8 bit, PAL) (Approx.): 100p (100 Mbps / 60 Mbps), 50p (50 Mbps / 25 Mbps), 25p (50 Mbps / 16 Mbps); 1920 x 1080 (4:2:2, 10 bit, NTSC) (Approx.): 60p (50 Mbps), 30p (50 Mbps), 24p (50 Mbps); 1920 x 1080 (4:2:2, 10 bit, PAL) (Approx.): 50p (50 Mbps), 25p (50 Mbps)

Movie recording system (XAVC S-1 4K) 3840 x 2160 (4:2:2, 10 bit, NTSC) (Approx.): 60p (600 Mbps), 30p (300 Mbps), 24p (240 Mbps); 3840 x 2160 (4:2:2, 10 bit, PAL) (Approx.): 50p (500 Mbps), 25p (250 Mbps)

Movie recording system (XAVC S-1 HD) 1920 x 1080 (4:2:2, 10 bit, NTSC) (Approx.): 60p (222 Mbps), 30p (111 Mbps), 24p (89 Mbps); 1920 x 1080 (4:2:2, 10 bit, PAL) (Approx.): 50p (185 Mbps), 25p (93 Mbps)

Slow & quick motion (shooting frame rate) NTSC mode: 1fps, 2fps, 4fps, 8fps, 15fps, 30fps, 60fps, 120fps, 240fps, PAL mode: 1fps, 2fps, 3fps, 6fps, 12fps, 25fps, 50fps, 100fps, 200fps

Movie functions Audio Level Display, Audio Rec Level, PAL/NTSC Selector, Proxy Recording (1280 x 720 [6 Mbps], 1920 x 1080 [9 Mbps], 1920 x 1080 [16 Mbps]), TC/UB, Auto Slow Shutter, Gamma Disp. Assist, RAW Output(HDMI)



Recording system

Media SD memory card, SDHC memory card (UHS-I/II-compliant), SDXC memory card (UHS-I/II-compliant), CFexpress Type A memory card

Memory card slot SLOT1: Multi slot for SD (UHS-I/II-compliant) memory card/CFexpress Type A card, SLOT2: Multi slot for SD (UHS-I/II-compliant) memory card/CFexpress Type A card

Recording mode on 2 memory cards Simult. Rec, Sort, Auto Switch Media, Copy



Noise reduction

Long exposure NR: On/Off, available at shutter speeds longer than 1 s, High ISO NR: Normal / Low / Off

White balance

White balance modes Auto / Daylight / Shade / Cloudy / Incandescent / Fluorescent / Flash / Underwater / Color Temperature (2500 to 9900K) & color filter / Custom

Shutter AWB lock Yes (Shut. Halfway Down / Cont. Shooting / Off)



Focus

Focus type Fast Hybrid AF (phase-detection AF / contrast-detection AF)

Focus sensor Exmor RS CMOS sensor

Focus point 35 mm full frame: 759 points (phase-detection AF), APS-C mode with FF lens: 759 points (phase-detection AF), with APS-C lens: 575 points (phase-detection AF) / 425 points (contrast-detection AF)

Focus sensitivity range EV-4 to EV20 (ISO 100 equivalent with F2.0 lens attached)

Focus mode AF-S (Single-shot AF), AF-C ( Continuous AF), DMF (Direct Manual Focus), Manual Focus

Focus area Wide / Zone / Center / Flexible Spot / Expanded Flexible Spot / Tracking

Eye AF Still images: Human (Right/Left Eye Select) / Animal (Right/Left Eye Select) / Bird, Movie: Human (Right/Left Eye Select)

Other features Predictive control, Focus lock, AF Track Sens. (Still), AF Subj. Shift Sensitivity (Movie), AF Transition Speed (Movie), Switch V/H AF Area, AF Area Regist., Circ. of Focus Point

AF illuminator Yes (with built-in LED type)

AF illuminator range Approx. 0.98 ft – approx. 0.98 ft (with FE 28-70 mm F3.5–5.6 OSS lens attached)



Exposure

Metering type 1200-zone evaluative metering

Metering sensor Exmor RS CMOS sensor

Metering sensitivity EV -3 to EV 20 (at ISO100 equivalent with F2.0 lens attached)

Metering mode Multi-segment, Center-weighted, Spot, Spot Standard/Large, Entire Screen Avg., Highlight

Exposure compensation +/- 5.0EV (1/3 EV, 1/2 EV steps selectable) (with exposure compensation dial: +/- 3EV [1/3 EV steps])

Exposure bracketing Bracket: Cont., Bracket: Single, 3/5/9 frames selectable. (Ambient light, Flash light)

AE lock Locked when shutter button is pressed halfway. Available with AE lock button. (On/Off/Auto)

Exposure modes AUTO(iAuto), Programmed AE (P), Aperture priority (A), Shutter-speed priority (S), Manual (M), Movie (Programmed AE (P) / Aperture priority (A) / Shutter-speed priority (S) / Manual (M) / Flexible Exp. Mode), Slow & Quick Motion (Programmed AE (P) / Aperture priority (A) / Shutter-speed priority (S) / Manual (M) / Flexible Exp. Mode)

ISO sensitivity (recommended exposure index) Still images: ISO 100–32000 (ISO numbers up from ISO 50 to ISO 102400 can be set as expanded ISO range.), AUTO (ISO 100–12800, selectable lower limit and upper limit), Movies: ISO 100–32000 equivalent, AUTO (ISO 100–12800, selectable lower limit and upper limit)

Ant-flicker shoot Yes



Viewfinder

Viewfinder type 1.6 cm (0.64 type) electronic viewfinder (color)

Number of dots 9,437,184 dots

Field coverage 100%

Magnification Approx. 0.90 x (with 50-mm lens at infinity, –1 m-₁)

Diopter adjustment –4.0 to +3.0 m-₁

Eye point Approx. 25 mm from the eyepiece lens, 21 mm from the eyepiece frame at –1 m-₁ (CIPA standard)

Display function Histogram, Real-time image-adjustment display, Digital level gauge, Grid line, Focus check, Peaking MF, Zebra, Movie marker, Emph disp dur REC

Finder frame rate selection STD 60fps / HI 120fps / HI+ 240fps



LCD screen

Monitor type 2.95 inch (3.0-type) wide type TFT

Number of dots 1,440,000 dots

Touch panel Yes

Brightness control Manual (5 steps between -2 and +2), Sunny Weather mode

Adjustable angle Up by Approx. 107 degrees, Down by Approx. 41 degrees

Focus magnifier Yes, Focus Magnifier (35 mm full-frame: 4.2x / 8.5x, APS-C: 2.7x / 5.5x)



For a full look at all the specs for the Sony A1, head over to the official product page.

Now that you have a good idea of what the Sony A1 price, release date, and specs are, you know what to look forward to. Keep your eyes right here on Shacknews for more info on the latest technology.