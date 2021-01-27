Shackstream: skankcore64 Episode 32 - The End of Bomberman 64?

Let's unwind after a long Wednesday full of gaming news and kick back with skankcore64, my journey to beat all the Nintendo 64 games released here in North America. Join me and do it for Shacknews, live on our Twitch channel, tonight at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET shortly after the Stevetendo Show!

Episode 32 - The end of Bomberman 64?

Our last adventure through the hue inspired zones of Bomberman 64 raised the ante quite a bit with the introduction of the Black Fortress. The first level in this final zone took me quite a bit of time to complete with much frustration at first, but eventually with speedrun like precision, I adopted that highway and cleaned it up for good! I only missed the timed Gold Card by 8.34 seconds, so I gotta go back to try for it again.

If you are just joining the show for this game, I'm currently on a charity challenge to collect the Gold Cards hidden within, each one worth a dollar for charity, sponsored by our own Sam Chandler. With only two levels to go in the game, I imagine we'll be rolling credits tonight and scouring for more Gold Cards afterwards to try and boost our good cause. Be sure to watch with the embedded viewer below or stop by the Shacknews Twitch channel to cheer me on, live as it happens!

