Yes, Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection will require two playthroughs, but with a twist

One of the original Ghosts 'n Goblins' most infamous elements will be a part of Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection, but not in the way you might expect.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Long-time fans of the Ghosts 'n Goblins series are likely aware of one of its most infamous elements. Imagine going through the original game's full campaign, one that's already considered one of the most difficult experiences in gaming that hasn't gotten any easier over time. Imagine going through all of that, only to learn that in order to reach the final boss and the true ending, the entire adventure has to be done a second time from the beginning. Naturally, this has anyone looking forward to Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection wondering if that's going to happen again with this new game. The answer is yes. However, as noted by the series director himself, there's a caveat.

Tokuro Fujiwara is the Ghosts 'n Goblins series director and has overseen both the original game and the upcoming Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection. In an exclusive interview with Shacknews, he talked about the second playthrough requirement for the original game and its place in gaming history. He also noted that there will be a similar requirement in the new game to reach the ending, but it's going to look a little different.

"This time around, the second loop is a very different experience compared to past Ghosts 'n Goblins titles," Fujiwara told Shacknews. "In Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection, the Demon Realm will transform after players complete the final stage. In addition to this new look, enemies and obstacles will also change drastically so we hope you take on this new challenge."

That means, yes, you'll have to play Resurrection through a second time. However, things are going to be mixed up enough that it will feel less repetitive... and more challenging. The changes to the Demon Realm implies that getting through the game again won't be any easier. In fact, it'll be just the opposite. And it'll look to add to the Ghosts 'n Goblins legacy, one Fujiwara has come to appreciate.

"I'm sure many players who have played Ghosts 'n Goblins never made it to the ending," Fujiwara added, "but we are grateful for the persistent few who kept trying and played so much that the game is now engrained in their memory."

Be sure to check out our full interview with Tokuro Fujiwara about Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection for more information and anecdotes. Look for the game to come exclusively to Nintendo Switch on Thursday, February 25.

